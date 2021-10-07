West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee takes oath as newly-elected MLA

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes oath as MLA along with two new MLAs including Amirul Islam of Samserganj and Zakir Hossain of Jangipur administered by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Notably, Mamata had to be elected as the MLA within six months from May 5 as she had lost the Nandigram seat to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in the Assembly polls by 1956 votes and had she not been elected as an MLA then she would have to resign from the Chief Minister post.

After the oath taking ceremony Governor Dhankar was heard saying ‘Historical moment’ while he was talking to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Political confusion started ever since then to ascertain that the Governor said that referring to which issue.

It can be recalled there was a tussle between the Governor and West Bengal Legislative Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay earlier this week over administering the oath taking ceremony.

Normally the Governor appoints the Speaker to administer the oath of the MLA, but this time the Governor wanted to administer the oath of Mamata Banerjee himself.

Assembly Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay requested to take back his decision to administer the oath of the three MLAs and asked him to get back to ‘traditional practice’.

According to sources, a couple of days back a letter was sent to the Speaker's office citing section 188 that states that the Governor of the state will make the MLAs take oath.

It is pertinent to mention that section 188 cites that any member of Legislative Assembly or Legislative Council of the states should be taking oath under Governor or anyone appointed by him before taking the chair.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:42 PM IST