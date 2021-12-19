'1/4th of a real one,' says Omar Abdullah after BJP leaders' video doing push-ups goes viral

A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader recently shared a video clip on Twitter of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya doing over 40 'push-ups'.
The BJP leader was at RPL Maheshwari College in Indore, as chief guest for an event.
@BJP4India के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश जी विजयवर्गीय ने कालेज के समारोह में छात्रों के बीच लगाई पुश अप... @KailashOnline@BJP4MP pic.twitter.com/4SS6qiQnc7— Jitu Jirati ( jitendra jirati ) (@jiratijitu) December 18, 2021
Many of the leader's supporters and others on Twitter lauded the leaders effort, with some even comparing him to a wrestler.
However, several Twitter users also pointed out flaws in his posture.
One such user was the Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who made a tongue-in-cheek remark on the occasion.
"Those are sorry excuses for push ups. Any self respecting trainer would have a lot to say about the form & the fact that each push up is hardly 1/4th of a real one. Trust BJP leaders to be cutting corners here also," Abdullah said.
Those are sorry excuses for push ups. Any self respecting trainer would have a lot to say about the form & the fact that each push up is hardly 1/4th of a real one. Trust BJP leaders to be cutting corners here also 😆 https://t.co/biOFzC0oCz— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 19, 2021