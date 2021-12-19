'1/4th of a real one,' says Omar Abdullah after BJP leaders' video doing push-ups goes viral

A Madhya Pradesh BJP leader recently shared a video clip on Twitter of BJP National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya doing over 40 'push-ups'.

The BJP leader was at RPL Maheshwari College in Indore, as chief guest for an event.

Many of the leader's supporters and others on Twitter lauded the leaders effort, with some even comparing him to a wrestler.

However, several Twitter users also pointed out flaws in his posture.

One such user was the Former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah who made a tongue-in-cheek remark on the occasion.

"Those are sorry excuses for push ups. Any self respecting trainer would have a lot to say about the form & the fact that each push up is hardly 1/4th of a real one. Trust BJP leaders to be cutting corners here also," Abdullah said.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 04:08 PM IST