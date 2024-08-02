The Number Game: Numerology Prediction For The Month Of August Based On Your Birth Number

Number 1

This month is perfect for starting new things and taking on leadership roles. It’s a good time to be independent and work towards your personal goals. At work, being proactive can help you get noticed and advance. focus on improving yourself and building confidence, which will help you connect with new people or strengthen current relationships.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

Born on: 1,10,19,28

Number 2

Focus on strengthening partnerships and collaborations. Your diplomatic skills will be essential in resolving conflicts and building harmony. focus on cooperation and relationships, pay attention to nurturing your connections and being sensitive to what others need.

Lucky numbers: 1 & 2

Lucky colour: pearly white

Born on: 2,11,20,29

Number 3

August is a great month to tap into your creativity. You might find inspiration through artistic activities or discover new ways to express yourself. Social interactions will be especially fulfilling, so embrace your creative side more during this time.



Lucky number:3

Lucky colour: yellow

Born on: 3,12,21,30

Number 4

Focus on being practical and organised. Set goals and work steadily towards them. Pay attention to details, and your efforts will be noticed. It's a good time to build a strong foundation for future success. Be reliable and supportive in your relationships.

Lucky numbers:1 & 3

Lucky colour: grey & light blue

Born on: 4,13,22,31

Number 5

Expect some changes and excitement. It's a great time for adventure, travel, and trying new things. Stay flexible and open to new opportunities. Travelling or exploring new hobbies can be particularly fulfilling, with a focus on freedom and adventure to make the most of the dynamic energy around you.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: green

Born on: 5,14,23

Number 6

This month is all about focusing on home, family, and community. It’s a great time to nurture your relationships and take care of your loved ones. You might find yourself in a supportive role, so try to create a harmonious environment at work and be attentive to the needs of those around you. It’s also an excellent opportunity to resolve conflicts and strengthen your connections with others.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: pink

Born on: 6,15,24

Number 7

Reflection and introspection will be important. It’s a good time for spiritual growth and self-discovery. Focus on research, analysis, and developing your skills. You might prefer working alone or in a quiet space. Take time for yourself and focus on your inner world. It’s also a great time for deep conversations and building strong emotional connections.

Lucky numbers:1 & 7

Lucky colour: pastel shades

Born on: 7,16,25

Number 8

Focus on your goals and work toward material success. Your leadership and management skills will be highlighted, so it’s a great time to make strategic decisions and take charge of your career. Balance your professional and personal life, be mindful of your responsibilities.

Lucky numbers: 6 & 7

Lucky colours: violet & indigo

Born on: 8,17,26

Number 9

This month is about compassion and giving back. You might feel a strong urge to help others and make a positive impact. Focus on creative projects, as your efforts will be appreciated. Be open to expressing your emotions and showing empathy. It’s also a good time for healing and resolving past issues.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: red

Born on: 9,18,27

(Disclaimer: These are generic predictions and not of a particular person)

(Dr Biindu Khuraana is the founder of Doc Biindu Khuraana, Consultant, Numero-Vaastu & Signalyst. Have queries for her? Write to her at mannbk@gmail.com)