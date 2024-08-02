Planet Tracker: Mercury Goes Retrograde

Mercury |

Mercury, the planet of communication, goes retrograde from August 4th to August 27th. That means almost the entire month of August is in a state of zombie when it comes to communication and technology. And by communication and technology we mean everything connected to these two words – travel, negotiations, emails, listening, reading, talking, automobiles etc.

The regulars know that Mercury goes retrograde at least three times in a year. So, what’s new guys? Well… this time it starts its retrograde journey in Virgo and moves on to Leo during the back track. And this makes it a double whammy. Virgo being a Earth sign is kind of grounded and impacts your everyday activities. To top this, its ruling planet is Mercury. This means that the lord does a backward moonwalk in its own terrain. This clearly indicates disruption at all levels for most of us. Lack of clarity, misunderstanding, mix ups, luggage mishandling, health issues, delays… all this and probably more.

To add to the confusion, Mars is in Gemini, another sign ruled by Mercury. Naturally, the lord’s reverse march will be affected by this transit and vice versa. Mars will energise, push you to the limits to go and get that contract… and Mercury retrograde might just delay the process so much that you will lose heart and interest in it. This might actually be good. Because it is never a good idea to sign new contracts during a retrograde.

When backtracking in Leo, it will fire you up and you might just lose track of the surrounding realities. Take a deep breath, stop and rethink. Your self-esteem might feel challenged, and your self-talk might not be exactly motivational. Again… stop, take a deep breath. Breath is important in this cycle. Mercury jumps from Earth to Fire that too in reverse mode. Health stands to be impacted. As does planning and organisation.

However, not all is lost. Mercury retrograde should be taken as a sign from the Universe to slow down. It is all about ‘Re’ right? So, revisit, refrain, refurbish, revamp, reflect, rethink… and relax! Use this time to formulate strategies that you can put in place once Mercury is back on track.

Let us see how this Mercury retrograde affects some of the signs:

Aries

You are one of the lucky ones. This retrograde will not impact you so negatively, though it might slow down a few things. It will force you to look before you leap and plan before you act. It will compel you to focus on minutest details before you start imagining the bigger picture. As Mercury back tracks into Leo, your Fire mate, you will find yourself relaxing. Do that. Take time off and chill. An old lover may try to woo you back. Good idea to meet up. But don’t get caried away and get emotionally involved. Just have a good time.

Gemini

Mercury is your ruling planet. Its retrograde is surely going to affect you. The home sector will be impacted the most. It could be anything from the smallest thing like clutter piling up in the room, clothes waiting to be ironed to disagreements with immediate family or other relatives. But it is not the time to throw the towel in. Do not give in to the tensions mounting up. Instead, resolve! Having a disagreement, sit down and talk it out with the family. Clear the closet and worktable. Iron those clothes. And then relax to enjoy that ‘me’ time. Do remember to check your words before you utter though. One wrong word might just get you on the wrong side of someone.

Leo

You might feel confused when Mercury revisits your sign during its reverse transit. It is time to reflect on your goals and paths. Also, rework on yourself – be it going for a physical makeover, or learning new skills to upskill yourself as a professional, or a motivational course – just do it make yourself a better person and a better professional. It is also time to revisit your financial goals and habits. Are you indulging in unnecessary things or investing in wrong stocks. Write these things on paper, study and re-strategise of needed. It is time to take your finances seriously.