 Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 24, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope For Sunday, August 24, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 24, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on for our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 05:18 PM IST
article-image
Daily Horoscope | FPJ

ARIES

ARIES

ARIES |

Today is the day to focus on studies and career

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication/health

Career: People in fields like education / automobile /publication/ communication will be benefited

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy And Insulin Consignments Stolen From Bhiwandi Hub; Experts Warn Of Risks From Unsafe, Unsupervised Use
Mumbai News: Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy And Insulin Consignments Stolen From Bhiwandi Hub; Experts Warn Of Risks From Unsafe, Unsupervised Use
Bombay HC Restrains Sanjay Nirupam From Making Defamatory Statements Against Chandiwala Enterprises Over ‘Housing Jihad’ Allegations
Bombay HC Restrains Sanjay Nirupam From Making Defamatory Statements Against Chandiwala Enterprises Over ‘Housing Jihad’ Allegations
Mumbai News: District SPCA Designates Feeding Zones For Stray Dogs In Powai Society After Residents, Committee Ignore Meeting
Mumbai News: District SPCA Designates Feeding Zones For Stray Dogs In Powai Society After Residents, Committee Ignore Meeting
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language
Mumbai News: Deaf Associations Oppose SC PIL Seeking Compulsory ASL In Schools, Demand Protection Of Indian Sign Language

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health / family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

TAURUS

TAURUS |

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertain /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / travel/ communication

Career: People in fields like networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment with family is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from throat infection

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

GEMINI

GEMINI |

Today is the day to study/ do household activities

Finance: expect expenditure for education /vehicle/ family needs

Career: People from education/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good family time is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

CANCER

CANCER |

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / communication/travel

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / occult will get success

Domestic & love life: Travel with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/breathing

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

LEO

LEO |

Today you will get return of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical /investment

Career: People in finance/ bank /communication /consultants/tourism will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey with family

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

VIRGO

VIRGO |

Today is the day to focus on your career. You will not depend on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication /personality/health

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today difficult to spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/enjoy

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/entertainment

Career: People in tourism /law / marketing/entertainment/communication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

SCORPIO

SCORPIO |

Today gains are connected with some loss

Finance: Expenses on education /travel / premiums are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking /occult /research/ journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of or Dispute with father is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS

SAGITTARIUS |

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business/ spouse

Career: People in insurance/literature/ publication/research/occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat problem/ dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN

CAPRICORN |

Today is the day to travel/ take care of health

Finance: Expenses for business/spouse/travel /health are indicated

Career: People in medical /communication/publication /media will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married people may face dispute with spouse

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS |

Today is the day to enjoy /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/ health / entertainment/ sports

Career: People in entertainment/medical/sports/communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute among family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

PISCES

PISCES |

Today is the day to enjoy/study / business

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/ vehicle/ study/ house

Career: People in entertainment /education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in relationship can tie their knot. Married couples can enjoy romantic date

Health: some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 24, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Sunday, August 24, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Russia–Ukraine Conflict: When Will The War End; Astrology Predictions

Russia–Ukraine Conflict: When Will The War End; Astrology Predictions

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From Aug 23 To Sept 5 For All Zodiac Signs

Tarot Card Readings: Here’s What The Cards Suggest From Aug 23 To Sept 5 For All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, August 23, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Saturday, August 23, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, August 22, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope For Friday, August 22, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs By Astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...