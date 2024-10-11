Planet Tracker: Jupiter's Retrograde Sparks Inner Reflection And Spiritual Growth

After being in Gemini for quite some time, the planet of expanse, the big brother of all planets, Jupiter has decided to travel backwards. It will be the reverse mode till February 25 and force us to delve deep inside ourselves to figure out where we are headed. It will also motivate us to tap our spiritual side and take up stuff like meditation, spiritual tourism, spiritual workshops.

Planet of luck when retrograde may force us to be a little more proactive than depending on sheer luck. It may also make us little extra cautious about some situations. Normally it encourages to follow the gut feeling but when in this mode, it will make you question your gut feeling. This clearly not a time to follow your instincts.

The society at large will be impacted too. Some countries will see radical changes. Probably mini riots, stampedes. Governments and politicians may end up feeling insecure which might result in their taking wrong decisions. However, whatever happens on that level will prove to be beneficial in the future and restore growth and order. Officials will be forced to take some major policy decisions.

The real pain in the wrong place will be Mercury that also goes on its last retrograde cycle this year from November 25 to December 15. God bless the world and its travellers. Jupiter is known to recheck all news that Mercury brings. With both retrograde, there will be times when the world turns topsy-turvy. Better double-check all travel plans. However, together both of them will also help us to trust ourselves that time.

Communication professionals might feel the impact a wee more. Big brother will push you out of your comfort zone and your creativity will be challenged.

Overall this is a time to retrospect, motivate yourself and be spiritually active. The impact of the retrograde is more on your inner self than outside. Your instincts might be stronger. But be careful.

Let’s see how this retrograde affects some signs:

Gemini

The action begins here. Jupiter starts its retrograde here to move into Taurus later. Time for you to reflect on your relationship values. Singles might meet new people but will be cautious before diving into any further deep. An Air sign that you are, you might want to take a step back to look at your existing relationships. You might want to view everything from the philosophical lens.

Cancer

Be careful in your financial transactions – professionally as well as personally. Double-check all investments. Don’t take any emotional decisions or be swayed by people whom you are connected on an emotional level. Elevate your spiritual levels. And your luck will change. It is important to rise above the past, let it go and think beyond.

Sagittarius

Jupiter is your ruling planet. Its retrograde is surely going to impact you and how. The big guy will urge you to take a second look at your value systems. This is learning time for the Sagittarians. Introspect. Don’t settle for any lesser than you deserve in any relationship, especially romantic. Choose your friends carefully and don’t go around trusting everyone. It is time to revamp your communication skills and express yourself skilfully to all around you.

Capricorn

Health might be a concern. Allergies, respiratory issues, accidents… just anything can happen during this back track of Jupiter. You have to be over careful of what you eat, wear and breathe. Travel with caution. Have your insurance in place. If you weight issues, work towards to losing those extra kilos. They might prove to be dangerous in the future. Don’t stress over issues at work. They are triggered people jealous of you and will resolve themselves.

Pisces

Time to declutter your life – physically and emotionally. Throw away things you have not used for a very long time. Let go of emotional bonds that have not cherished you in return. This is time to learn your lessons and grow. Future is yours if you ground yourself right now. Transform yourself, get in touch with your inner self and the universe; and the universe will shower abundance.