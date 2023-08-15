World Breastfeeding Week: Gynaecologist Dr Sucheta Kinjwadekar Guides On Breastfeeding

Dr Sucheta Kinjwadekar |

World Breastfeeding Week was celebrated across the world in the first week of August. On this occasion, the health department of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) conducted a session on breastfeeding through Facebook Live by well-known paediatrician Dr. Abhijit Mhapankar and renowned Gynecologist Dr. Suchita Kinjwadekar.

This year the slogan of World Breastfeeding Week is 'Enabling Breastfeeding: Making Difference for Working Parents' and online lectures were organised keeping in mind the importance of this for working women to spread awareness about it.

Dr. Sucheta Kinjwadekar in her talk suggested that working women should take post-natal leave if possible rather than pre-natal leave so that they can spend more time with their baby and this leads to better breastfeeding and better emotional bonding with the baby. He also gave important information about how to express and preserve milk, which is a must for working women.

A mother can breastfeed even if she has tuberculosis or HIV, said Dr. Kinjwadekar. Stating that mother's milk is the right of the baby and if the mother is in trouble, sometimes external milk is recommended for the baby, he informed that the signature of two doctors is necessary while recommending the external milk, just like the signature of two doctors while giving high risk.