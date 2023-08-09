‘Gamechanger’: Netizens Laud Rihanna After She Shares Photos Breastfeeding Son RZA Amid Second Pregnancy

Rihanna, the global icon and entrepreneur, is once again capturing hearts across the internet. In a heartwarming and candid move, she recently shared breastfeeding photos featuring her and her son, RZA.

These touching snapshots coincided with the launch of a new capsule collection from her renowned lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. As the world adores the sweet mother-son moments, Rihanna's journey into motherhood continues with her expecting her second child alongside her partner, A$AP Rocky.

The snapshots that Rihanna posted depict her with an infectious smile, nurturing her son in a tender embrace. These images stand as a celebration of motherhood, coinciding with her promotion of the lingerie line that's thoughtfully designed for both moms and expectant mothers.

She playfully captioned it, "Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by Rihanna & approved by baby RZA."

NETIZENS CAN’T STOP PRAISING HER

The internet swiftly embraced the images, filling the comment section with heartfelt messages. One user said, "Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing."

Others chimed in, expressing their admiration for Rihanna's multifaceted roles as a mother and a creative powerhouse. The outpouring of support showcased the connection that Rihanna has fostered with her audience.

RIHANNA’S PROFESSIONAL & PERSONAL LIFE

While Rihanna stepped down from her role as chief executive officer of Savage X Fenty earlier this year, her indelible mark on the brand remains. The lingerie line, known for its commitment to inclusivity and bold designs, continues to empower individuals of all backgrounds. Rihanna's passion for Savage X Fenty is evident as she shared, "This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer."

Amid her professional endeavors, Rihanna's personal life is also flourishing. Expectations are high as she anticipates the arrival of her second child with A$AP Rocky. This news came to light following her halftime performance, where her radiant baby bump became the talk of the town. The power couple's firstborn, welcomed into the world in May 2022, has undoubtedly paved the way for an exciting and love-filled journey into parenthood.

