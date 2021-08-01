This 'leafy' solution for diabetes has many takers

Prayagraj: There is no qualified research to prove it but people claim that they have benefitted and now swear by it. The leaves of the African bitter leaf tree/plant are said to have helped people reduce their blood sugar levels.

Gopal Tiwari, 72, is now popularising the benefits of the leaves by regularly distributing them to people at a temple in Katra locality in Prayagraj. Every morning, Tiwari waits at the temple with these leaves and gives them to devotees who suffer from diabetes.

"Two years ago, someone told me about the benefits of the leaves of this unique plant and how it can control blood sugar level. I gave it to my wife who had high blood sugar levels and then saw that she benefitted because her blood sugar levels began going down. I have several plants in my home and I give it to those who ask for it," said Tiwari.