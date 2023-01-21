Sujok Therapy: Easy solution for managing wrist pain

Wrist pain can be caused by a variety of underlying conditions. Each of these conditions causes a different kind of wrist pain - ranging from pins and needles, dull ache, tingling, loss of sensation or movement, or more. Identifying the underlying cause of wrist pain correctly is important to treat it effectively.

What can cause wrist pain

The causes of wrist pain fall into two main categories: Sudden or long-term injuries

Sudden causes of wrist pain: Sprain, fracture, sudden Impact

Long-term causes of wrist pain: Repetitive-stress injury, osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, ganglion cysts, Kienbock disease

Risk factors

Risk of disease: genetic or occupational

Repetitive stress injury: Most often caused in certain professions where heavy use of the wrist is required

Sports and workouts without adequate warm up, or without adequate time for muscle recovery

Symptomatic treatment

Depending on the underlying cause of wrist pain, medical attention may or may not be required. Rest is essential for recovery, but along with rest you can also use Sujok Therapy in order to manage the pain on your own.

Acupressure locations for wrist pain

Massage the highlighted (see pic) area till you feel better. You can apply dried pea seeds or Mini Moxa on colored areas.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

