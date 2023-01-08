Easy Sujok Therapy for Golfer’s Elbow

Golfer’s elbow or Epicondylitis is a form of tendonitis, which occurs when there is pain and inflammation radiating from the bony lump on the inside of your arm. This is the spot where tendons from your forearm connect the bone. The pain caused by a golfer's elbow might vary from time to time and often improves with rest.
Common causes of golfer’s elbow include weight training with imperfect posture, sports such as tennis, golf, and badminton, or repetitive movement injury that can occur in certain professions.
The most prominent symptoms of golfer's elbow includes numbness or tingling of the arm, being unable to move the arm freely or restricted movement, pain and tenderness of the injured area, and a weak grip or weakness of the arm. Pain and inflammation can cause fever-like symptoms.
Treatments and preventive techniques
Always warm up before any strenuous physical activity
Use the correct posture
Give your injured elbow an ample amount of time to rest
Apply a cold or warm compress to the area
Work on the strength and flexibility of the arm
Yoga Therapy: Following are some exercises that can alleviate some of the problems caused by golfer’s elbow:
Hands folding in and out
Folded arms elbow rotation
Wrist rotation clockwise and anticlockwise
Sujok therapy: Massage the highlighted area till you feel better. You can apply dried pea seeds or Mini Moxa on coloured areas.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)