Here's how Sujok Therapy and yogic remedies can offer relief from acute sinusitis

Sinuses are a system of connected cavities (or empty spaces) around the nasal area of the face. Sinuses serve several functions including producing mucus to keep the nose free of infections and humidifying the air as it enters your nose, but sometimes the sinuses themselves get infected resulting in inflammation or swelling. This condition is known as sinusitis.
Sinusitis can be bacterial or viral in nature and can cause other symptoms such as a runny nose, throbbing facial pain, and a headache. Sinusitis can also be caused due to blockages in the sinus or a nasal passage abnormality, or exposure to smoke or an allergen.
Symptoms of sinusitis
Throbbing pain, tenderness, or the sensation of weight or pressure around your eyes, nose, cheeks, and forehead
Blocked, stuffy, or runny nose. This may or may not be accompanied by difficulty in breathing
Thick yellow or greenish mucus discharge
Lack of smell or bad smell in the nose
Lack of taste
Cough
Fever (in some cases)
Treatments and home remedies
Sinusitis usually resolves on its own in one or two weeks. But the following remedies can provide a level of symptomatic relief.
Yogic remedies
Jala Neti helps clear the nasal passage. This should be performed with distilled saline (salt) water under guidance
Kapalabhati kriya
Nadi shuddhi pranayama or Anuloma Viloma
Om Chanting and Bhramari
Sujok Therapy: Massage the highlighted areas (as shown in the pic) using an Acupressure Probe. You can also apply ajwain seed or clove. Moxa gives additional help.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
