How Moxa Therapy can help those suffering from fibromyalgia

Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread musculoskeletal pain, constant tiredness, poor sleep quality, trouble with focus and memory, and mood swings. It also puts individuals at risk of other health conditions such as obesity, Irritable Bowl Syndrome (IBS), and depression. Women are more prone to fibromyalgia than men. Research says that fibromyalgia affects the processing method of pain and non-painful signals of the brain and spinal cord. It often begins after surgery, physical trauma, some infections, and psycho-emotional stress.

While there is no cure for fibromyalgia, a variety of medications can help control symptoms. Exercise, relaxation and stress-reduction measures may also help.

Symptoms

Widespread body pain

Constant fatigue and bodily discomfort

Higher sensitivity to lights, sounds, and physical sensations

Trouble with focus and memory, also known as “Fibro Fog”

Joint and muscle stiffness

Headaches, migraine and/or nausea

Tingling and numbness sensations in hands or feet

Insomnia or poor non-restful sleep despite sleeping for long hours

Irritable bowel syndrome

Rapid weight gain

Anxiety and depression

Sleep apnoea

Cognitive difficulties

Self-support treatment

Yoga and exercise: Low-impact physical activity such as yoga therapy is highly recommended for fibromyalgia. Following are some helpful exercises:

Anulom Vilom (Pranayam)

Loosening vyayam

Deep breathing

Bhujangasana

Asanas that help stretch arms and legs

Uttana tadasana

Moxa Therapy: It is helpful in this problem (refer to the article dated September 11 to know more about this therapy). Those who have an allergy to smoke should avoid it. There are various techniques to perform Moxa Therapy, all of which rely on the principle of delivering heat to certain parts or points of the body, especially in places where Acupuncture is not recommended.

