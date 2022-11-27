e-Paper Get App
How Moxa Therapy can help those suffering from fibromyalgia

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread musculoskeletal pain, constant tiredness, poor sleep quality, trouble with focus and memory, and mood swings. It also puts individuals at risk of other health conditions such as obesity, Irritable Bowl Syndrome (IBS), and depression. Women are more prone to fibromyalgia than men. Research says that fibromyalgia affects the processing method of pain and non-painful signals of the brain and spinal cord. It often begins after surgery, physical trauma, some infections, and psycho-emotional stress.

While there is no cure for fibromyalgia, a variety of medications can help control symptoms. Exercise, relaxation and stress-reduction measures may also help.

Symptoms 

  • Widespread body pain

  • Constant fatigue and bodily discomfort

  • Higher sensitivity to lights, sounds, and physical sensations

  • Trouble with focus and memory, also known as “Fibro Fog”

  • Joint and muscle stiffness

  • Headaches, migraine and/or nausea

  • Tingling and numbness sensations in hands or feet

  • Insomnia or poor non-restful sleep despite sleeping for long hours

  • Irritable bowel syndrome

  • Rapid weight gain

  • Anxiety and depression

  • Sleep apnoea

  • Cognitive difficulties

Self-support treatment 

Yoga and exercise: Low-impact physical activity such as yoga therapy is highly recommended for fibromyalgia. Following are some helpful exercises:

  • Anulom Vilom (Pranayam)

  • Loosening vyayam

  • Deep breathing

  • Bhujangasana

  • Asanas that help stretch arms and legs

  • Uttana tadasana

Moxa Therapy: It is helpful in this problem (refer to the article dated September 11 to know more about this therapy). Those who have an allergy to smoke should avoid it. There are various techniques to perform Moxa Therapy, all of which rely on the principle of delivering heat to certain parts or points of the body, especially in places where Acupuncture is not recommended.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

