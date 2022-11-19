Treating pain in the heels with Sujok

The most common cause of heel pain, or Plantar Fasciitis, is an inflammation of the Planter Fascia. It is a tissue in the foot that is frequently used during walking and foot movement. Heel pain can be caused by several factors - the type of footwear, foot structure, walking surfaces, etc. The problem is common among obese people, the ones who have long-standing or walking jobs. Runners also face this problem.
Complications
Ignoring plantar fasciitis can result in chronic heel pain that hinders regular activities. You're likely to change your walk to try to avoid plantar fasciitis pain, which might lead to foot, knee, hip or back problems.
Symptoms
Sharp pain after standing after long periods of sitting or sleeping, but reduces after a few minutes
Pain after long periods of standing or walking on a hard surface
Swelling and inflammation in the heel
Causes
Activities that cause repeated impact to the feet such as running, dancing, or other sports played on hard surfaces
Jobs that require long periods of standing or running
Uncommon foot structures such as high arches or flat foot
Tight achilles tendon or improper stretching before a workout
Shoes that don’t support your feet well
Degeneration caused by overuse over time
Certain types of exercise
Self-treatment
Avoid sports such as running, walking, zumba
Switching to non-impactful exercise methods such as Yoga, swimming, or cycling
Perform yogic stretches and warm up before starting any form of physical activity
Wear footwear that supports and cushions your feet
Rest and use a cold compress until the ligament in the heel recovers
Yogic remedies
Sit in Dandasana and pull your toes in and out
Heel and toes walking for five rounds
Practice downward-facing dog pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana
Single leg or two legs 90-degree pose
Sujok Therapy
Massage the highlighted area (see pic) till you feel better. You can apply seeds or Mini Moxa on the coloured areas. To keep the seeds in one place, use medical tape. However, do not stick the tape too tightly.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
