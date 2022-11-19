Treating pain in the heels with Sujok

The most common cause of heel pain, or Plantar Fasciitis, is an inflammation of the Planter Fascia. It is a tissue in the foot that is frequently used during walking and foot movement. Heel pain can be caused by several factors - the type of footwear, foot structure, walking surfaces, etc. The problem is common among obese people, the ones who have long-standing or walking jobs. Runners also face this problem.

Complications

Ignoring plantar fasciitis can result in chronic heel pain that hinders regular activities. You're likely to change your walk to try to avoid plantar fasciitis pain, which might lead to foot, knee, hip or back problems.

Symptoms

Sharp pain after standing after long periods of sitting or sleeping, but reduces after a few minutes

Pain after long periods of standing or walking on a hard surface

Swelling and inflammation in the heel

Causes

Activities that cause repeated impact to the feet such as running, dancing, or other sports played on hard surfaces

Jobs that require long periods of standing or running

Uncommon foot structures such as high arches or flat foot

Tight achilles tendon or improper stretching before a workout

Shoes that don’t support your feet well

Degeneration caused by overuse over time

Certain types of exercise

Self-treatment

Avoid sports such as running, walking, zumba

Switching to non-impactful exercise methods such as Yoga, swimming, or cycling

Perform yogic stretches and warm up before starting any form of physical activity

Wear footwear that supports and cushions your feet

Rest and use a cold compress until the ligament in the heel recovers

Yogic remedies

Sit in Dandasana and pull your toes in and out

Heel and toes walking for five rounds

Practice downward-facing dog pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana

Single leg or two legs 90-degree pose

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted area (see pic) till you feel better. You can apply seeds or Mini Moxa on the coloured areas. To keep the seeds in one place, use medical tape. However, do not stick the tape too tightly.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

