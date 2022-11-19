e-Paper Get App
Treating pain in the heels with Sujok

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 10:54 PM IST
article-image
The most common cause of heel pain, or Plantar Fasciitis, is an inflammation of the Planter Fascia. It is a tissue in the foot that is frequently used during walking and foot movement. Heel pain can be caused by several factors - the type of footwear, foot structure, walking surfaces, etc. The problem is common among obese people, the ones who have long-standing or walking jobs. Runners also face this problem.

Complications

Ignoring plantar fasciitis can result in chronic heel pain that hinders regular activities. You're likely to change your walk to try to avoid plantar fasciitis pain, which might lead to foot, knee, hip or back problems.

Symptoms 

  • Sharp pain after standing after long periods of sitting or sleeping, but reduces after a few minutes

  • Pain after long periods of standing or walking on a hard surface

  • Swelling and inflammation in the heel

Causes 

  • Activities that cause repeated impact to the feet such as running, dancing, or other sports played on hard surfaces

  • Jobs that require long periods of standing or running

  • Uncommon foot structures such as high arches or flat foot

  • Tight achilles tendon or improper stretching before a workout

  • Shoes that don’t support your feet well

  • Degeneration caused by overuse over time

  • Certain types of exercise

Self-treatment 

  • Avoid sports such as running, walking, zumba

  • Switching to non-impactful exercise methods such as Yoga, swimming, or cycling

  • Perform yogic stretches and warm up before starting any form of physical activity

  • Wear footwear that supports and cushions your feet

  • Rest and use a cold compress until the ligament in the heel recovers

Yogic remedies 

  • Sit in Dandasana and pull your toes in and out

  • Heel and toes walking for five rounds

  • Practice downward-facing dog pose or Adho Mukha Svanasana

  • Single leg or two legs 90-degree pose

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted area (see pic) till you feel better. You can apply seeds or Mini Moxa on the coloured areas. To keep the seeds in one place, use medical tape. However, do not stick the tape too tightly.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

