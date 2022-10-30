Easy Sujok treatments for tennis elbow

Tennis elbow is a common problem and usually occurs on the joint of the arm where tendons of your forearm connect with the elbow. Tennis elbow occurs when the tendons in your elbow are inflamed or have suffered microtears. This condition can manifest in a variety of ways including constant dull pain in one spot or sometimes the pain can intensify and radiate towards the forearm and wrist. This can make it difficult for you to shake hands, open doors, or even hold a cup of tea.

Symptoms of tennis elbow

Pain in the elbow

Inability to hold objects

Radiating pain while using your mobile phone

Pain becomes intense after using your elbow

Inflammation or tenderness in the elbow

Causes

The primary causes of this condition are overuse and repetitive motions. This can be caused by playing sports, cleaning, or cooking.

Home remedies

Avoid overuse of elbows

Follow the RICE system: Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation

Avoid using your phone, especially in bed

Avoid tasks that include repetitive motions such as racket sports, cooking, painting, plumbing and such

Avoid gym exercises that involve repetitive elbow movement

Massage with oil or pain relievers

Mild exercise can help

Yoga and exercises

Arm rotation clockwise and anticlockwise

Tadasana

Parvatasana

Face your palm outwards and pull your fingers towards the body (up and down)

Wrist rotation (With care)

Sujok Therapy

You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) for Sujok acupressure treatment using your hands or an instrument. Moxa Therapy can also be applied, but with caution. You can also apply seeds and keep them till comfortable or for two to three hours.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

