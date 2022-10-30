e-Paper Get App
Easy Sujok treatments for tennis elbow

Tennis elbow occurs when the tendons in your elbow are inflamed or have suffered microtears.

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Tennis elbow is a common problem and usually occurs on the joint of the arm where tendons of your forearm connect with the elbow. Tennis elbow occurs when the tendons in your elbow are inflamed or have suffered microtears. This condition can manifest in a variety of ways including constant dull pain in one spot or sometimes the pain can intensify and radiate towards the forearm and wrist. This can make it difficult for you to shake hands, open doors, or even hold a cup of tea.

Symptoms of tennis elbow

  • Pain in the elbow

  • Inability to hold objects

  • Radiating pain while using your mobile phone

  • Pain becomes intense after using your elbow

  • Inflammation or tenderness in the elbow

Causes

The primary causes of this condition are overuse and repetitive motions. This can be caused by playing sports, cleaning, or cooking.

Home remedies

  • Avoid overuse of elbows

  • Follow the RICE system: Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation

  • Avoid using your phone, especially in bed

  • Avoid tasks that include repetitive motions such as racket sports, cooking, painting, plumbing and such

  • Avoid gym exercises that involve repetitive elbow movement

  • Massage with oil or pain relievers

  • Mild exercise can help

Yoga and exercises

  • Arm rotation clockwise and anticlockwise

  • Tadasana

  • Parvatasana

  • Face your palm outwards and pull your fingers towards the body (up and down)

  • Wrist rotation (With care)

Sujok Therapy

You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) for Sujok acupressure treatment using your hands or an instrument. Moxa Therapy can also be applied, but with caution. You can also apply seeds and keep them till comfortable or for two to three hours.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com) 

