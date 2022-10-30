Easy Sujok treatments for tennis elbow

Tennis elbow is a common problem and usually occurs on the joint of the arm where tendons of your forearm connect with the elbow. Tennis elbow occurs when the tendons in your elbow are inflamed or have suffered microtears. This condition can manifest in a variety of ways including constant dull pain in one spot or sometimes the pain can intensify and radiate towards the forearm and wrist. This can make it difficult for you to shake hands, open doors, or even hold a cup of tea.
Symptoms of tennis elbow
Pain in the elbow
Inability to hold objects
Radiating pain while using your mobile phone
Pain becomes intense after using your elbow
Inflammation or tenderness in the elbow
Causes
The primary causes of this condition are overuse and repetitive motions. This can be caused by playing sports, cleaning, or cooking.
Home remedies
Avoid overuse of elbows
Follow the RICE system: Rest, Ice, Compression, Elevation
Avoid using your phone, especially in bed
Avoid tasks that include repetitive motions such as racket sports, cooking, painting, plumbing and such
Avoid gym exercises that involve repetitive elbow movement
Massage with oil or pain relievers
Mild exercise can help
Yoga and exercises
Arm rotation clockwise and anticlockwise
Tadasana
Parvatasana
Face your palm outwards and pull your fingers towards the body (up and down)
Wrist rotation (With care)
Sujok Therapy
You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) for Sujok acupressure treatment using your hands or an instrument. Moxa Therapy can also be applied, but with caution. You can also apply seeds and keep them till comfortable or for two to three hours.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
