Allergy management made easy with Sujok

When foreign substances like dust, animal fur, mould, pollen, or anything that our immune system reacts to is called an allergy. The immune body produces a substance called antibodies. When any foreign substance is encountered by a person who is allergic to that substance, the immune system reacts by producing antibodies that "attack" the allergen. Allergies can be of some food items and substances carried by air. If immunity is good, it safeguards the body from allergens.
Symptoms of allergy
Itchy skin
Skin rash
Itch and watery eyes
Sneezing
Sore throat
Itchy and runny nose
Nausea and vomiting
Digestive problems
Bulging red patches on the skin with itching or burning
Home remedies for allergy
Identify allergic foods and avoid those
Wear a mask or cotton mask in heavily polluted
Apply lukewarm coconut oil on the affected area
Consume probiotics
Avoid cold items and cold drinks
Eat cooked food and serve hot
In severe cases, avoid dairy food and salads and fruits for a few days
Ayurvedic items like honey, ginger, dry ginger powder, turmeric, sitopladi, flax seeds, and cinnamon. Clove and many other preparations from these items help
Different treatments
Yoga therapy: Regular yoga practice can boost immunity so that the body can fight against allergies.
Shuddhi kriyas like Jalneti, Vamandhouti, Sutraneti Kapalbhati, and respiratory tract cleansing with air help in desensitisation of the nose.
Pranayama – Anuloma Viloma, Ujjayi, Bramari
Sujok treatment may help in controlling nose allergies. You can apply seeds (see pic) on the nose point of your hand. If you have a cough, apply seeds or massage on the lung corresponding area on hand (see pic).
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)