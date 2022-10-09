e-Paper Get App
HomeHealthAllergy management made easy with Sujok

Allergy management made easy with Sujok

By massaging or applying seeds on meridian points, a lot of our allergic reactions can be controlled

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, October 09, 2022, 03:28 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

When foreign substances like dust, animal fur, mould, pollen, or anything that our immune system reacts to is called an allergy. The immune body produces a substance called antibodies. When any foreign substance is encountered by a person who is allergic to that substance, the immune system reacts by producing antibodies that "attack" the allergen. Allergies can be of some food items and substances carried by air. If immunity is good, it safeguards the body from allergens. 

Read Also
Control sweet cravings and manage weight gain with Sujok during the festive season
article-image

Symptoms of allergy

  • Itchy skin

  • Skin rash 

  • Itch and watery eyes 

  • Sneezing

  • Sore throat

  • Itchy and runny nose

  • Nausea and vomiting

  • Digestive problems

  • Bulging red patches on the skin with itching or burning

Home remedies for allergy

  • Identify allergic foods and avoid those

  • Wear a mask or cotton mask in heavily polluted

  • Apply lukewarm coconut oil on the affected area 

  • Consume probiotics 

  • Avoid cold items and cold drinks

  • Eat cooked food and serve hot

  • In severe cases, avoid dairy food and salads and fruits for a few days

  • Ayurvedic items like honey, ginger, dry ginger powder, turmeric, sitopladi, flax seeds, and cinnamon. Clove and many other preparations from these items help 

Read Also
Here's why we need to talk about Alternative Therapy
article-image

Different treatments

Yoga therapy: Regular yoga practice can boost immunity so that the body can fight against allergies. 

Shuddhi kriyas like Jalneti, Vamandhouti, Sutraneti Kapalbhati, and respiratory tract cleansing with air help in desensitisation of the nose.

Pranayama – Anuloma Viloma, Ujjayi, Bramari 

Sujok treatment may help in controlling nose allergies. You can apply seeds (see pic) on the nose point of your hand. If you have a cough, apply seeds or massage on the lung corresponding area on hand (see pic).

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Read Also
From managing pain to balancing energy... THIS therapy has universal benefits
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Allergy management made easy with Sujok

Allergy management made easy with Sujok

Linga Mudra can help one deal with obesity-related health issues

Linga Mudra can help one deal with obesity-related health issues

Mental Health Day: Six tips to improve mental health for working millennials

Mental Health Day: Six tips to improve mental health for working millennials

A fall in old age can leave a lasting trauma, here's how to protect the elderly member

A fall in old age can leave a lasting trauma, here's how to protect the elderly member

What kind of music helps us sleep? Find out where

What kind of music helps us sleep? Find out where