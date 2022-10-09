Allergy management made easy with Sujok

When foreign substances like dust, animal fur, mould, pollen, or anything that our immune system reacts to is called an allergy. The immune body produces a substance called antibodies. When any foreign substance is encountered by a person who is allergic to that substance, the immune system reacts by producing antibodies that "attack" the allergen. Allergies can be of some food items and substances carried by air. If immunity is good, it safeguards the body from allergens.

Symptoms of allergy

Itchy skin

Skin rash

Itch and watery eyes

Sneezing

Sore throat

Itchy and runny nose

Nausea and vomiting

Digestive problems

Bulging red patches on the skin with itching or burning

Home remedies for allergy

Identify allergic foods and avoid those

Wear a mask or cotton mask in heavily polluted

Apply lukewarm coconut oil on the affected area

Consume probiotics

Avoid cold items and cold drinks

Eat cooked food and serve hot

In severe cases, avoid dairy food and salads and fruits for a few days

Ayurvedic items like honey, ginger, dry ginger powder, turmeric, sitopladi, flax seeds, and cinnamon. Clove and many other preparations from these items help

Different treatments

Yoga therapy: Regular yoga practice can boost immunity so that the body can fight against allergies.

Shuddhi kriyas like Jalneti, Vamandhouti, Sutraneti Kapalbhati, and respiratory tract cleansing with air help in desensitisation of the nose.

Pranayama – Anuloma Viloma, Ujjayi, Bramari

Sujok treatment may help in controlling nose allergies. You can apply seeds (see pic) on the nose point of your hand. If you have a cough, apply seeds or massage on the lung corresponding area on hand (see pic).

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

