Control sweet cravings and manage weight gain with Sujok during the festive season

Celebration of festivals is incomplete without sweets. For most, this is the time to cheat on their diet or eat sweets without worries. The festive season thus becomes the time when several people observe changes in their carefully gained physique.

Weight gain becomes a common phenomenon and people line up at gyms to lose extra pounds. If you systematically plan your daily diet during the festive season, you can control weight gain. Along with that, dedicate a little time for walks and exercises. It isn’t always about calories. You might eat low-calorie food but still see weight gain the next day on the scale. This depends on how your body is reacting to the food you consume. Choose food that is suitable for you. Ensure that it does not cause bloating, swelling, water retention, puffiness, etc.

Some low-calorie sweets you can make at home

Suji Halwa: If you want to make it low-calorie, avoid ghee and go vegan. Roast the suji without ghee, on turning brown add water and fruits like banana, chicku, and pineapple. You can avoid jaggery and other sweetening as well.

Wheat or millet dry fruit sheera: Take small broken pieces of sweets (like ghudpapdi), and roast them dry or with little ghee. Later, add dry fruits and nuts. Then add water and dates or jaggery as per taste. That will help you to keep your weight under control.

You can make sweets from fruits and vegetables like potato, sweet potato, beet, yellow pumpkin, coconut or any fruit.

Sujok Therapy: To control sweet cravings, use this Sujok treatment: Apply yellow colour or massage the middle finger on alternate days for four sittings.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)