Simple and easy Sujok Therapy tricks for fatty liver

The liver plays an important role in detoxification, digestion, and other bodily functions. When a large number of fat cells accumulate on the liver, it causes fatty liver or Hepatic Steatosis.
Fatty liver reduces the ability of liver cells to break down toxins efficiently. If left untreated, it can cause permanent liver damage called cirrhosis. However, fatty liver is often reversible with lifestyle changes and supportive treatments.
Symptoms of fatty liver
Usually fatty liver causes no symptoms unless it reaches more advanced stages. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, pain on the right side of the back, or sometimes pain up to the right shoulder, heaviness or discomfort after having certain food, indigestion, and feeling of nausea or vomiting.
There are two types of fatty liver: Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic. Alcoholic fatty liver is also accompanied by permanent liver damage. Today, we will focus on the management of non-alcoholic fatty liver.
Causes
Alcohol consumption
Regular consumption of junk food
Overeating
Some medicines
Obesity
Unhealthy lifestyle
Self-support treatments
Stop alcohol consumption
Weight control is necessary
Cut down on spicy food
Sleep early
Regular exercise
Dietary correction
Cut down on fatty food, oil, ghee, etc
Eat more citric fruits and vegetables
Take complex carbs
Avoid packaged food, dairy products, non-vegetarian food
Yoga and exercises
1. OM chanting
2. Poorva-chakrasana
3. Pawanmuktasana
4. Bhujangasana
5. Dhanurasana
6. Shavasana
Seek help of a yoga teacher if you are new to it.
Sujok Therapy
You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) for Sujok acupressure treatment. Use your hands or an instrument. Moxa therapy can also be applied, but with caution.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
