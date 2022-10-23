Simple and easy Sujok Therapy tricks for fatty liver

The liver plays an important role in detoxification, digestion, and other bodily functions. When a large number of fat cells accumulate on the liver, it causes fatty liver or Hepatic Steatosis.

Fatty liver reduces the ability of liver cells to break down toxins efficiently. If left untreated, it can cause permanent liver damage called cirrhosis. However, fatty liver is often reversible with lifestyle changes and supportive treatments.

Symptoms of fatty liver

Usually fatty liver causes no symptoms unless it reaches more advanced stages. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, pain on the right side of the back, or sometimes pain up to the right shoulder, heaviness or discomfort after having certain food, indigestion, and feeling of nausea or vomiting.

There are two types of fatty liver: Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic. Alcoholic fatty liver is also accompanied by permanent liver damage. Today, we will focus on the management of non-alcoholic fatty liver.

Causes

Alcohol consumption

Regular consumption of junk food

Overeating

Some medicines

Obesity

Unhealthy lifestyle

Self-support treatments

Stop alcohol consumption

Weight control is necessary

Cut down on spicy food

Sleep early

Regular exercise

Dietary correction

Cut down on fatty food, oil, ghee, etc

Eat more citric fruits and vegetables

Take complex carbs

Avoid packaged food, dairy products, non-vegetarian food

Yoga and exercises

1. OM chanting

2. Poorva-chakrasana

3. Pawanmuktasana

4. Bhujangasana

5. Dhanurasana

6. Shavasana

Seek help of a yoga teacher if you are new to it.

Sujok Therapy

You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) for Sujok acupressure treatment. Use your hands or an instrument. Moxa therapy can also be applied, but with caution.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

