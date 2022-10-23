e-Paper Get App
HomeHealthSimple and easy Sujok Therapy tricks for fatty liver

Simple and easy Sujok Therapy tricks for fatty liver

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, October 23, 2022, 02:12 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

The liver plays an important role in detoxification, digestion, and other bodily functions. When a large number of fat cells accumulate on the liver, it causes fatty liver or Hepatic Steatosis.

Fatty liver reduces the ability of liver cells to break down toxins efficiently. If left untreated, it can cause permanent liver damage called cirrhosis. However, fatty liver is often reversible with lifestyle changes and supportive treatments.

Symptoms of fatty liver

Usually fatty liver causes no symptoms unless it reaches more advanced stages. Symptoms include fatigue, abdominal pain, pain on the right side of the back, or sometimes pain up to the right shoulder, heaviness or discomfort after having certain food, indigestion, and feeling of nausea or vomiting.

There are two types of fatty liver: Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic. Alcoholic fatty liver is also accompanied by permanent liver damage. Today, we will focus on the management of non-alcoholic fatty liver.

Read Also
Allergy management made easy with Sujok
article-image

Causes

  • Alcohol consumption

  • Regular consumption of junk food

  • Overeating

  • Some medicines

  • Obesity

  • Unhealthy lifestyle

  • Self-support treatments

  • Stop alcohol consumption

  • Weight control is necessary

  • Cut down on spicy food

  • Sleep early

  • Regular exercise

Read Also
Control sweet cravings and manage weight gain with Sujok during the festive season
article-image

Dietary correction

  • Cut down on fatty food, oil, ghee, etc

  • Eat more citric fruits and vegetables

  • Take complex carbs

  • Avoid packaged food, dairy products, non-vegetarian food

Yoga and exercises

1. OM chanting

2. Poorva-chakrasana

3. Pawanmuktasana

4. Bhujangasana

5. Dhanurasana

6. Shavasana

Seek help of a yoga teacher if you are new to it.

Sujok Therapy

You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) for Sujok acupressure treatment. Use your hands or an instrument. Moxa therapy can also be applied, but with caution.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

Read Also
Here's why we need to talk about Alternative Therapy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Simple and easy Sujok Therapy tricks for fatty liver

Simple and easy Sujok Therapy tricks for fatty liver

Managing asthma with these mudras

Managing asthma with these mudras

New cancer research offers a way out of painful effects of chemotherapy

New cancer research offers a way out of painful effects of chemotherapy

Polluted air can cause strokes and heart diseases: Study

Polluted air can cause strokes and heart diseases: Study

Can metaverse lead the way in bringing back Ayurveda’s glory?

Can metaverse lead the way in bringing back Ayurveda’s glory?