Suffering from motion sickness? Here's how Sujok can come to your rescue

Motion sickness is a short-term discomfort generally caused during travel due to a discrepancy between actual and expected motion. Motion sickness is common in people with a weak digestive system.
As per Sujok acupuncture, the liver plays a crucial role in motion sickness. A sour taste gives energy to the liver. So people feel better when they eat citrus foods like oranges.
Symptoms of motion sickness include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, headache, tiredness, hyperventilation, cold sweat, excessive salivation, and general malaise (discomfort).
Hence people with motion sickness travel on an empty stomach or eat light. Some people keep chewable items in their mouth like toffees, candies mostly with a sour taste or cardamom.
Self-treatment
Motion sickness can be managed with the following methods:
Breath counting or distracting yourself can help reduce discomfort and alleviate motion sickness
Reducing motion perception: Try to look far into the distance, close your eyes, face forwards, or rest your head comfortably in a fixed position
Smelling fragrances such as a menthol-eucalyptus balm or sucking on a mint candy can help reduce nausea
Stay hydrated and eat small portions of food so as not to irritate your stomach
Prevention of motion sickness through yogic remedies
Yoga offers several preventive measures, if practised beforehand, can help prevent or reduce the intensity of motion sickness:
Kriyas such as Vamana Dhauti (practised under the guidance of a yoga professional) can help clean and soothe the digestive tract. This reduces the chances of gastro-intestinal discomfort during travelling
Pranayama such as Anuloma Viloma, Breath-Counting, and Chandra Bhedan improve mindfulness, which helps during travel sickness
Sujok for motion sickness
Massage the blue highlighted area (as shown in the picture) till you feel better. You can also apply dried peas on the coloured area before you start travelling. Use a medical white tape to keep the peas in place. Do not tie the tape tightly.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)