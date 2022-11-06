e-Paper Get App
Sujok Therapy for conjunctivitis

Rajshree VoraUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Conjunctivitis is common and a highly contagious disease that affects the eyes. It spreads easily. It is the irritation and inflammation of a thin transparent layer covering the eye and inner eyelid called “conjunctiva”. It is also known as Pink Eye because the eyes appear red when infected with conjunctivitis. 

The two most frequent types of conjunctivitis are viral and bacterial. In most cases, conjunctivitis is not dangerous and resolves automatically within three to five days. It spreads by contact with the eye secretions of an infected person. 

Common symptoms 

  • Red, swollen eyes

  • Eye pain

  • Irritation in eyes

  • Excessive watering of the eyes

  • Itchy eyes

  • Sensitivity to light

  • Nasal congestion

  • Runny nose

  • Swollen lymph nodes

Self-support treatments 

  • Avoid rubbing your eye

  • Avoid using looking at TV, smartphone or other screens as much as possible

  • Do not use contact lenses even in mild infection

  • Use disposable tissues to wipe your eyes 

  • If one eye is infected, do not use the same tissue for the other eye

  • Wash your hands every time you touch your face

Yogic remedy

Wash your eyes with warm water followed by cold water. Dispose of the water and wash the bowl thoroughly. Wipe your eyes gently with a cotton cloth.

You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) or apply moong seeds on it with white surgical tape for Sujok Acupressure treatment. Do not tie the tape too tight. It should be tight enough to hold the seeds in one place. Moxa therapy can also be used, but with caution. 

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com) 

