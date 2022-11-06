Conjunctivitis is common and a highly contagious disease that affects the eyes. It spreads easily. It is the irritation and inflammation of a thin transparent layer covering the eye and inner eyelid called “conjunctiva”. It is also known as Pink Eye because the eyes appear red when infected with conjunctivitis.
The two most frequent types of conjunctivitis are viral and bacterial. In most cases, conjunctivitis is not dangerous and resolves automatically within three to five days. It spreads by contact with the eye secretions of an infected person.
Common symptoms
Red, swollen eyes
Eye pain
Irritation in eyes
Excessive watering of the eyes
Itchy eyes
Sensitivity to light
Nasal congestion
Runny nose
Swollen lymph nodes
Self-support treatments
Avoid rubbing your eye
Avoid using looking at TV, smartphone or other screens as much as possible
Do not use contact lenses even in mild infection
Use disposable tissues to wipe your eyes
If one eye is infected, do not use the same tissue for the other eye
Wash your hands every time you touch your face
Yogic remedy
Wash your eyes with warm water followed by cold water. Dispose of the water and wash the bowl thoroughly. Wipe your eyes gently with a cotton cloth.
Sujok Therapy for conjunctivitis
You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) or apply moong seeds on it with white surgical tape for Sujok Acupressure treatment. Do not tie the tape too tight. It should be tight enough to hold the seeds in one place. Moxa therapy can also be used, but with caution.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)