Conjunctivitis is common and a highly contagious disease that affects the eyes. It spreads easily. It is the irritation and inflammation of a thin transparent layer covering the eye and inner eyelid called “conjunctiva”. It is also known as Pink Eye because the eyes appear red when infected with conjunctivitis.

The two most frequent types of conjunctivitis are viral and bacterial. In most cases, conjunctivitis is not dangerous and resolves automatically within three to five days. It spreads by contact with the eye secretions of an infected person.

Common symptoms

Red, swollen eyes

Eye pain

Irritation in eyes

Excessive watering of the eyes

Itchy eyes

Sensitivity to light

Nasal congestion

Runny nose

Swollen lymph nodes

Self-support treatments

Avoid rubbing your eye

Avoid using looking at TV, smartphone or other screens as much as possible

Do not use contact lenses even in mild infection

Use disposable tissues to wipe your eyes

If one eye is infected, do not use the same tissue for the other eye

Wash your hands every time you touch your face

Yogic remedy

Wash your eyes with warm water followed by cold water. Dispose of the water and wash the bowl thoroughly. Wipe your eyes gently with a cotton cloth.

Sujok Therapy for conjunctivitis

You can massage the highlighted area (see pic) or apply moong seeds on it with white surgical tape for Sujok Acupressure treatment. Do not tie the tape too tight. It should be tight enough to hold the seeds in one place. Moxa therapy can also be used, but with caution.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

