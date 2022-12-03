Suffering from calf cramps? Here's how Sujok Therapy can help

e-Paper Get App
Rajshree VoraUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Calf cramps are painful, there’s no denying. Their onset is quite sudden with twitching sensation. Many experience it in night and wake up with severe pain, or during physical exercise. Calf cramps are also known as calf spasms. Calf cramps are painful muscle contractions that occur suddenly and may last from a few seconds to minutes or more.

Usually, they can be treated at home with yoga therapy, warm compress, or cold compress. But if the cramps start occurring often, it is recommended to consult with a doctor to find the underlying cause.

Causes of calf cramps

Reasons for calf cramps are not always clear, but the following are common causes:

  • Lack of blood supply to the calf

  • Less water consumption

  • Dehydration

  • Diabetes

  • Lack of potassium or magnesium in the body

  • Strenuous physical activity

  • Weakness of muscles

  • Nerve injury or a pinched nerve

  • Kidney problems

  • Certain types of medication

  • Varicose veins

  • Some nerve problems

  • Age

Treatment options

Diet Therapy:

  • Drink 8 to 12 glass of water to stay hydrated

  • Drink water sip by sip so body can retain it

  • Integrate magnesium rich foods such as almonds, spinach, cashews, and peanuts in your diet

  • Add bananas, dry fruits, potatoes, beans, and lentils in the diet

  • Limit or avoid alcohol consumption

  • Avoid smoking

  • Reduce consumption of tea and coffee

Yoga Therapy for Calf Cramps

  • Do yoga that helps warm up and loosen the joints

  • Sit in a comfortable place, extend your legs, exercise your feet by pointing toes out and then taking them in

  • Uttana Tadasana

  • Tadasana

  • Bhadrasana

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted area (as shown in pic) till you feel better. To keep the seeds in one place, use medical tape. However, do not tie the tape too tightly. You can apply dried pea seeds or Mini Moxa on coloured areas as well.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

