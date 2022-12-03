Suffering from calf cramps? Here's how Sujok Therapy can help

Calf cramps are painful, there’s no denying. Their onset is quite sudden with twitching sensation. Many experience it in night and wake up with severe pain, or during physical exercise. Calf cramps are also known as calf spasms. Calf cramps are painful muscle contractions that occur suddenly and may last from a few seconds to minutes or more.
Usually, they can be treated at home with yoga therapy, warm compress, or cold compress. But if the cramps start occurring often, it is recommended to consult with a doctor to find the underlying cause.
Causes of calf cramps
Reasons for calf cramps are not always clear, but the following are common causes:
Lack of blood supply to the calf
Less water consumption
Dehydration
Diabetes
Lack of potassium or magnesium in the body
Strenuous physical activity
Weakness of muscles
Nerve injury or a pinched nerve
Kidney problems
Certain types of medication
Varicose veins
Some nerve problems
Age
Treatment options
Diet Therapy:
Drink 8 to 12 glass of water to stay hydrated
Drink water sip by sip so body can retain it
Integrate magnesium rich foods such as almonds, spinach, cashews, and peanuts in your diet
Add bananas, dry fruits, potatoes, beans, and lentils in the diet
Limit or avoid alcohol consumption
Avoid smoking
Reduce consumption of tea and coffee
Yoga Therapy for Calf Cramps
Do yoga that helps warm up and loosen the joints
Sit in a comfortable place, extend your legs, exercise your feet by pointing toes out and then taking them in
Uttana Tadasana
Tadasana
Bhadrasana
Sujok Therapy
Massage the highlighted area (as shown in pic) till you feel better. To keep the seeds in one place, use medical tape. However, do not tie the tape too tightly. You can apply dried pea seeds or Mini Moxa on coloured areas as well.
(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)
