Meet Chuando Tan, The 59-Year-Old Model Who Looks Half His Age: Know The 'Real' Secret Behind His Fitness

Ageing is often framed as decline, but Chuando Tan is living proof that it can just as easily be a phase of confidence, strength and self-assurance. The Singapore-based model, photographer and global style icon believes that getting older isn’t about clinging to youth, but about honouring yourself at every stage of life.

In an interview with Vogue Singapore, the 59-year-old summed up his philosophy simply: staying attractive and confident should be for your own sense of self, not for external validation. That mindset, he says, is what truly keeps a person radiant.

From ’80s supermodel to modern-day ageing icon

Chuando Tan first became a familiar face in the Asian fashion scene during the 1980s and 1990s, when he was among the region’s most in-demand male models. Over time, he transitioned behind the lens, building a successful career as a fashion photographer known for dramatic lighting and cinematic storytelling.

His global fame, however, took a surprising turn in 2017. At 51, Tan went viral on Instagram, not because of a runway moment or a campaign, but because people were stunned by how youthful he looked. The internet crowned him an icon of “ageing backwards,” and Tan became a symbol of how style, fitness and vitality can evolve rather than disappear with age.

The real “Secret”

Despite the fascination around his appearance, Chuando insists there’s no miracle formula. He has often stated that healthy ageing comes down largely to lifestyle choices, roughly 70 percent nutrition and 30 percent exercise.

His diet focuses on simplicity and nourishment. He favours whole foods, prioritising lean proteins, vegetables and fruits while keeping processed foods to a minimum. His mornings typically begin with eggs and milk, occasionally paired with antioxidant-rich foods like berries or healthy fats such as avocado. Lunch is usually straightforward, grilled chicken, brown rice, vegetables or a light fish-based soup.

He is equally mindful about what he avoids. Alcohol, smoking, excessive sugar and heavily processed foods are largely absent from his routine. Hydration is a daily priority, and vitamin C supplements help support skin health and immunity.

Fitness that supports longevity, not burnout

Exercise is another non-negotiable, but Tan’s approach is measured rather than extreme. He trains three to five times a week, focusing on short but consistent strength sessions that help maintain muscle mass as the body ages. His workouts often include compound movements like squats, lunges, push-ups and pull-ups, exercises widely recognised for improving strength, balance and joint health.

To complement this, he incorporates low-impact cardio such as brisk treadmill walks or swimming, activities known to support heart health while being gentle on the joints.

Sleep, skincare and small daily choices

Beyond food and fitness, Chuando Tan places strong emphasis on recovery and routine. He aims to be in bed by 11 pm and avoids late-night meals, usually finishing dinner several hours before sleep. Evenings are kept largely screen-free to support better rest and hormonal balance.

His skincare philosophy mirrors his overall lifestyle: minimal but consistent. A gentle cleanser and moisturiser form the backbone of his routine, and he has openly shared that he avoids cosmetic procedures. His only concession to aesthetics is colouring his hair periodically.