Easy Sujok Therapy for treating sore throat at home

Sore throat is a common problem during winter. The dip in temperature and change in weather often leads to a sore throat. It is associated with pain, hoarseness, redness and irritation of the throat, which can cause difficulty in speaking and swallowing. A sore throat can also be caused due to infection. This problem usually resolves on its own. But if a sore throat is caused due to a bacterial infection known as strep throat, it might require the use of antibiotics.

Common causes of sore throat

Exposure to a virus - children are more susceptible to this

Bacterial infection - the most common bacterial infection is caused by Group A Streptococcus

Allergies or exposure to smoke or chemical irritants

Muscle strain, usually because of speaking loudly for a long time

Tumours are relatively rare but can be an underlying cause of sore throat

Symptoms of sore throat:

Hoarseness and throat pain

Difficulty swallowing

Breathing problems

Redness

Runny nose

Headache

Fever

Swelling

Ear Pain

Treatment

A sore throat due to a viral infection (the most common type) usually resolves on its own. However, discomfort during the infection can be relieved via symptomatic treatment such as drinking warm water, avoiding talking, giving rest to the throat, kadha made of ginger or flax seeds, turmeric and other ayurvedic remedies, and Sujok Therapy.

Sujok Therapy: You can press or massage on the highlighted area (see pic). You can apply ajwain or dried pea seeds or Mini Moxa on coloured areas. Acupuncture is also beneficial for sore throat but must only be performed by a certified professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)