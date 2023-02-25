Sujok Therapy and home remedies for tailbone pain

Coccydynia, commonly seen in middle-aged to older people, is a pain in the tailbone caused due to prolonged sitting. The pain can be mild or severe, and it can make it difficult to sit or perform daily activities.

Causes

Injury: Impact the tailbone or experiencing an injury to the area can cause coccydynia

Poor posture: Sitting for longer periods or slouching can put extra pressure on the coccyx and lead to coccydynia

Degenerative changes: With age, the coccyx becomes less flexible and more prone to injury

Childbirth: Women may experience coccydynia after giving birth due to the pressure on the tailbone during labour

Read Also Treating Achilles tendinitis with Sujok Therapy

Symptoms

Pain and discomfort in the tailbone area when sitting or performing activities that put pressure on the coccyx

Pain that worsens with sitting for long periods or when transitioning from sitting to standing

Swelling or tenderness in the tailbone area

Pain during bowel movements

In this problem, it's important to rest and avoid activities that aggravate the condition. Using a cushion or seat designed to take pressure off the coccyx can also help relieve symptoms. In severe cases, physical therapy or surgery may be necessary to treat coccydynia.

Read Also Easy Sujok self treatment options for endometriosis pain

Home remedies for pain management

Ice or heat therapy: Applying a cold or hot compress to the tailbone area can help reduce pain and inflammation

Proper posture: Maintaining good posture when sitting or standing can help reduce pressure on the coccyx

Exercise: Strengthening the muscles around the tailbone through gentle exercises, such as pelvic tilts or bridges, can help improve flexibility and reduce pain

Donut pillow: Using a special cushion with a hole in the centre can help reduce pressure on the coccyx when sitting

Sujok Therapy: Massage the highlighted area (see pic). You can apply seeds or Mini Moxa on coloured areas. Hold the seeds in place with the help of medical tape.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)