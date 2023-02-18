Treating Achilles tendinitis with Sujok Therapy

Achilles tendonitis is a condition that occurs when the Achilles tendon, which connects the calf muscles to the heel bone, becomes inflamed. This causes pain, stiffness, and weakness in the affected leg, making it difficult to perform daily activities or participate in sports.

Causes

Overuse: Repetitive strain on the Achilles tendon from activities like running, jumping, or dancing can cause it to become inflamed.

Tight calf muscles: Limited flexibility in the calf muscles can put extra stress on the Achilles tendon, leading to tendonitis.

Age: The risk of developing Achilles tendinitis increases with age, as the tendon becomes less flexible and more prone to injury.

Symptoms

Pain or stiffness in the back of the heel, especially in the morning or after sitting for long

Swelling or tenderness in the area around the Achilles tendon

Weakness or fatigue in the affected leg, making it difficult to perform activities like walking, running, or jumping

If you suspect that you have Achilles tendinitis, it's important to rest and avoid activities that aggravate the condition. Applying ice to the affected area, taking over-the-counter pain medication, and wearing supportive shoes can also help relieve symptoms. In severe cases, physical therapy or surgery may be necessary to treat Achilles tendinitis.

Sujok Therapy

Massage the highlighted area (see pic) till you feel better. You can apply dried pea seeds or Mini Moxa on coloured areas.

