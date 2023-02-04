Painful shoulder joints? Here's how Sujok Therapy can help

The shoulder joint is one of the most flexible and complex joints in the body allowing a wide and varied range of movement. It is a ball and socket joint which includes two important parts known as the Rotator Cuff (a set of four tendons connecting the muscle to the bone), and the Bursa, which is a fluid filled sac that provides cushioning. Rotator Cuff Tendinitis or Bursitis is a physical ailment that causes shoulder pain. This condition occurs when there is pain, swelling, or injury in the rotator cuff or the bursa.

Symptoms

Pain and/or swelling in the shoulder area

Pain during movement

Limited range of motion

Inability to or difficulty in lifting objects

Dull or Sharp pain in the shoulder

Inability to raise your hand beyond a certain point

Causes

Certain types of sports / physical activity

Repetitive motion injury

Inadequate rest after workouts or prior shoulder irritation

Long-term improper sleeping position

Lifting of weight above the shoulder level

Home remedies

Sufficient amount of rest works wonders for Rotator Cuff and Bursa. However, following are the methods you can utilise to speed up the healing process:

Apply a warm compress

Apply a cold compress

Avoid shoulder excessive shoulder movement but don’t avoid all movement also or you might be left with a “frozen shoulder”’

Certain OTC Medicines such as Non Steroidal Anti Inflamatory Drugs or NSAIDs might help

Sujok Therapy for Rotator Cuff Tendinitis:

Massage the highlighted area (see pic) till you feel better. You can apply dried pea seeds or Mini Moxa on colored areas.

