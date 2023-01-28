Sujok therapy for treating tinnitus

When phantom sounds, or sounds without an external source, are heard in one or both ears, the condition is known as tinnitus. This is a common disorder that affects around 15% to 20% of the population and is more commonly found in men.

Symptoms of tinnitus include hearing sounds such as ringing, clicking, buzzing, humming, roaring, tapping, wooshing, and such in one or both ears when no such external sound exists. Usually tinnitus is just a mild inconvenience, but in some cases it can become disruptive.

Common causes

Tinnitus can have a variety of underlying causes, some of which include:

Hearing loss (age related, occupational, or other)

Ear canal blockage or Eustachian Tube Blockage

Infections or parasite-induced hearing loss

Injuries in the head, neck, or inner ear

Certain types of medications, most commonly Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, but also certain types of antimalarial, cancer, and antidepressant drugs

Sujok Therapy for Tinnitus

Sujok Therapy can help improve the symptoms of tinnitus and reduce the amount of ringing in the ears. Massage on the acupressure points (see pic) or paste mung or dried pea seeds to these points (use medical tape to hold the seeds in place). Sticker moxa therapy may also be used.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

