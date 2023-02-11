Easy Sujok self treatment options for endometriosis pain

The lining inside the uterus is known as endometrium. As part of the normal menstrual cycle, when hormones are released in the body, the endometrium is broken down and shed. The endometrium is only found inside the uterus, but sometimes the cells similar to the endometrium grow inside other parts of the female reproductive organs such as the ovaries or fallopian tubes. This is known as endometriosis. In rare cases, the endometrial tissue is found in other parts of the body outside the female reproductive organs.

Other than endometrium, the endometrium-like tissue which is found outside the uterus, also reacts to hormones and begins to bleed during menstruation. This sometimes causes blood to be trapped in spots causing irritation, formation of cysts, benign or malignant tumours, or development of scar tissue. Sometimes endometriosis can also cause infertility.

Symptoms

Painful Periods

Excessive Bleeding

Pain during bowel movements

Other symptoms during menstruation such as nausea, fatigue, improper bowel movements, and more

Causes

Menstrual blood flow-back into other parts of the female reproductive tract

Transformation of certain cells due to hormones into endometrial-like cells

Implantation of endometrial cells into surgical incisions during menstruation

Transport of endometrial cells into other parts of the body through the lymphatic system

Sujok treatment

For Sujok treatment for Endometriosis pain, massage the highlighted area (see pic) till you feel better. You can apply any dried seeds or blue colour on the shown area.

