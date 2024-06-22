Suffering From Shoulder Pain? Try This Self-Healing Therapy For Relief

Scapula area pain, often referred to as shoulder blade pain, can be a common issue and can arise from various causes. Sometimes it gives dull ache around the shoulder blade and sometimes sharp pain that radiates to other areas.

Symptoms

Pain is sometimes dull or sharp, depending on problem.

Stiffness causes difficulty moving the shoulder or arm, leading to stiffness.

A burning or tingling sensation around the scapula.

Pain with movement increases when moving the shoulder or arm.

Radiating pain that extends to the neck, arm, or back.

Causes

Overuse, poor posture, or lifting heavy objects can strain the muscles around the scapula.

Slouching or sitting for long periods can cause muscle tension and pain.

Trauma from accidents, falls, or sports injuries can damage the scapula or surrounding tissues.

Nerve Compression Conditions like herniated discs in the cervical spine can compress nerves, causing pain.

Injuries or inflammation in the rotator cuff muscles can lead to pain in the scapula area.

Inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis can affect the shoulder blade.

Referred pain comes from any other organ but can give pain.

Repetitive overhead movements, common in sports like tennis or swimming, can lead to scapula pain.

Home Remedies

Avoid activities that exacerbate the pain to allow the muscles and tissues to heal.

Ice and heat packs help to reduce inflammation.

Gentle stretching exercises can improve flexibility and relieve tension in the shoulder area.

Example stretches include arm across the chest, chest expansion, and shoulder rotating helps.

Engage in exercises to strengthen the muscles around the scapula, such as scapular squeezes and wall push-ups.

Maintain good posture while sitting and standing to reduce strain on the shoulder muscles.

Gentle massage around the scapula area can help.

Sujok Therapy

Massage or press gently on highlighted area till you feel better. You can apply moong seeds (hold it place with a surgical tape) and red colour (use sketch pain).

It's important to consult a healthcare professional for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.

