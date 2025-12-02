Alia Bhatt & Sharvari Wagh Spotted Playing Padel: Why This Sport Is The New Celeb Favourite

There’s a new sport dominating celebrity fitness circles, and no, it’s not Pilates or pickleball. Padel, a fun fusion of tennis and squash, has become the latest craze spotted everywhere from luxury clubs in Mumbai to elite courts across Europe. Akash and Shloka Ambani recently enjoyed a friendly match, and Bollywood names like Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan can’t seem to get enough of it. Even global icons, including Serena Williams and David Beckham, have hopped onto the hype.

So, what’s making padel the ultimate ‘it’ sport for stars?

Fun first, fitness second

Padel doesn’t come with the pressure of perfection. The glass-walled court is smaller than a standard tennis court, the racket is easier to control, and the walls keep the ball in play, making rallies last longer and the game far more satisfying, even for first-timers. Celebrities love that they can burn calories, break a sweat, and still enjoy a laugh throughout the match.

The ultimate social workout

Forget solo gym grinds, padel is a doubles-only sport. That means it’s always a group hangout disguised as a workout. With every point requiring quick movement and teamwork, the sport encourages communication and playful energy, giving celebs a perfect activity to bond with friends, family, or fellow actors. It’s fitness without loneliness, and infinitely more fun.

Padel checks every celebrity aesthetic box: trendy gear, sleek paddles, modern courts, and lots of action shots. Whether it’s rally clips or candid mid-smash frames, the sport looks cool on social media, helping stars build their aspirational, yet relatable, fitness persona.

Beginner-friendly yet competitive

While elite players can go intense, beginners feel confident from day one. No need for years of coaching or a pro-level serve, agility, quick reactions, and smart positioning can make anyone look skilled. As a bonus, padel builds cardio endurance, footwork, and strategic thinking, benefiting celebs who juggle dance rehearsals, action roles, and high-pressure performances.

Unlike fleeting fitness fads, padel has staying power. It’s accessible, addictive, and brings people together. With celebrities championing it and more padel courts popping up in India, the sport is only getting started.