FDA To Launch Surprise Food-Safety Inspections Across Mumbai Ahead Of Christmas And New Year 2026

Maharashtra FDA |

Mumbai: With December underway, Mumbaikars have begun planning their Christmas and New Year celebrations. As citizens gear up for festive-season events including New Year’s Eve on December 31 the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will carry out surprise inspections at hotels, bars, restaurants, bakeries, and shops selling festive food items. The aim, Minister Narhari Zirwal said, is to ensure that people receive good-quality and unadulterated food during the peak holiday rush.

Drive to Focus on Bakeries, Sweet Shops and Festive Food Preparation

This year, the FDA’s special drive will target not only New Year’s Eve hotspots but also bakeries and food outlets preparing Christmas and New Year cakes, sweets, and snacks.

According to FDA officials, the campaign is designed to ensure that cake shops, hotels, fast-food joints, and other eateries strictly maintain food safety and hygiene standards.

Special Teams Deployed Across 13 Zones

A large crowd is expected at restaurants, hotels, and bars across Mumbai on December 31. To maintain food quality during this period, FDA Mumbai will deploy special inspection teams across its 13 zones.

These teams will take strict action against establishments found violating food-safety regulations.

Licences, Hygiene, Worker Health to Be Checked

Zirwal said inspectors will verify whether establishments possess valid FDA licences and will also examine workers’ medical reports, water-quality reports used for food preparation, and the overall hygiene conditions of each premises.

Officials will additionally check the quality of perishable ingredients such as paneer, butter, chicken, and mutton used in food items.

Last Year’s Inspections Revealed Severe Violations

Last year’s raids in several well-known hotels uncovered unhygienic kitchens, rodent infestation, and the absence of FDA licences resulting in penalties and temporary shutdowns.

During this year’s Diwali season, the focus was on preventing adulteration in sweets, paneer, ghee, and dry fruits, and manufacturers were warned against reusing cooking oil.

Minister Appeals for Compliance

The minister appealed to all food-business operators to ensure they serve quality food and follow the guidelines laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act. He added that such inspection drives are routinely undertaken during major festive periods.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/