 Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma Breakthrough
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessWockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma Breakthrough

Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma Breakthrough

Wockhardt’s novel antibiotic Zaynich received FDA acceptance for its NDA, a historic first for an Indian company’s New Chemical Entity. The breakthrough highlights India’s growing strength in drug innovation. Shares jumped 19 percent on the news, signaling investor optimism as Wockhardt progresses toward global approval for its antibacterial solution.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Wockhardt’s novel antibiotic Zaynich received FDA acceptance for its NDA. | File Pic

Mumbai: Wockhardt Ltd. has achieved a major milestone as the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) formally accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for Zaynich, a first-in-class antibiotic. Filed on September 30, this marks the first time an Indian company’s New Chemical Entity has been accepted by the US regulator, signaling a historic moment for the Indian pharmaceutical sector.

Zaynich: Tackling Resistant Infections

Zaynich is a novel antibiotic designed to fight resistant bacterial infections, an area where global drug innovation has been limited. Wockhardt said that the FDA’s acceptance reflects the scientific strength and innovation behind the drug, underscoring India’s growing capability in new drug development beyond its traditional strength in generics.

Read Also
Wockhardt Hospitals Sounds Alarm On Rising Diabetes; Screens 300 Auto Drivers In Mira-Bhayander On...
article-image

A Big Step for India’s Pharma Industry

FPJ Shorts
Bangladesh In Hot Water, Unable To Maintain Trade Relations Due To Policy Mistakes Of Muhammad Yunus-Headed Interim Government
Bangladesh In Hot Water, Unable To Maintain Trade Relations Due To Policy Mistakes Of Muhammad Yunus-Headed Interim Government
'I Am Still Looking To Get Better Every Day...': Virat Kohli On Mindset
'I Am Still Looking To Get Better Every Day...': Virat Kohli On Mindset
NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February; Check Full Schedule Here
NBSE Releases 2026 HSLC, HSSLC Exam Dates; Nagaland Board Class 10 & 12 Papers Begin In February; Check Full Schedule Here
Thane: Mira Road's Singapore International School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat via Email
Thane: Mira Road's Singapore International School Evacuated After Receiving Bomb Threat via Email

The company emphasised that this NDA acceptance is not only a milestone for Wockhardt but also a major breakthrough for the Indian pharmaceutical industry. For years, Indian pharma has been globally recognised for generics, but new drug discovery has been a challenging area. Zaynich represents a step forward in bringing Indian innovation to the global stage.

Read Also
Mumbai Medical Miracle: Wockhardt Hospitals Mira Road Saves 76-Year-Old Woman From Rare Sphenoid...
article-image

Shares React Positively

Following the announcement, Wockhardt shares jumped over 19 percent, trading at Rs 1,386.90. Despite the gain today, the stock has still recorded a 5 percent decline in 2025. Investors are optimistic about the potential commercial success of Zaynich and the company’s regulatory progress.

Next Steps

Wockhardt remains committed to advancing Zaynich through the FDA’s regulatory process. The company aims to deliver a new antibacterial solution to global markets, especially at a time when antimicrobial resistance is a growing concern worldwide.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bangladesh In Hot Water, Unable To Maintain Trade Relations Due To Policy Mistakes Of Muhammad...

Bangladesh In Hot Water, Unable To Maintain Trade Relations Due To Policy Mistakes Of Muhammad...

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Turn The Key, Dispatches Roar To Life, Driving 19% Year-On-Year Growth To...

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Turn The Key, Dispatches Roar To Life, Driving 19% Year-On-Year Growth To...

India Is A Major Footwear Exporter Of The World, & There Is A Need To Expand Business To Boost...

India Is A Major Footwear Exporter Of The World, & There Is A Need To Expand Business To Boost...

Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma...

Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma...

Rupee Falls 34 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.79 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend Heats Up In...

Rupee Falls 34 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.79 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend Heats Up In...