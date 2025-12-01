 India Is A Major Footwear Exporter Of The World, & There Is A Need To Expand Business To Boost Exports: President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said India is a major footwear exporter of the world and there is a need to further expand the business to boost the country's exports from the sector.Speaking at the event, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the free trade agreements (FTAs) of the country would provide immense opportunities for Indian businesses.

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said India is a major footwear exporter of the world and there is a need to further expand the business to boost the country's exports from the sector.Addressing the convocation ceremony of Footwear Design and Development Institute (FDDI), she said huge opportunities are there for the businesses in the fast growing sports and non-leather sectors.

The President added that the commerce and industry ministry is providing support measures to attract investments in the sector."India is a major footwear exporter of the world, but to further boost our exports, the footwear business needs to be expanded even more," Murmu said.India's footwear exports in 2024-25 stood at over USD 2.5 billion and imports were USD 680 million.

Exports are four times more than the imports and it would increase further, she added.India ranks second in the footwear production and consumption, she said, expressing hope that the country would become the global leader in this segment.Speaking at the event, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the free trade agreements (FTAs) of the country would provide immense opportunities for the Indian businesses.

He added that Indian footwear products are globally renowned.Brands like Prada have adopted India's GI-tagged Kolhapuri chappals and tried to take them to the global market, he said."India is doing a number of FTAs with developed countries, it will provide new opportunities for you," he said.He suggested the graduates to focus on new markets, innovation and procession of high quality goods. 

