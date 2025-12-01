 Ola Electric Announces Nationwide Rollout Of In-App Service Appointment Feature Under Hyperservice Initiative
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOla Electric Announces Nationwide Rollout Of In-App Service Appointment Feature Under Hyperservice Initiative

Ola Electric Announces Nationwide Rollout Of In-App Service Appointment Feature Under Hyperservice Initiative

Ola Electric announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature under its Hyperservice initiative, enabling customers to schedule service for their vehicles. Under this initiative, Ola's genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules will be made available not only to its customers but also to independent garages and fleet operators across the country.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Ola Electric on Monday announced the nationwide rollout of its in-app service appointment feature under its Hyperservice initiative, enabling customers to seamlessly schedule service for their vehicles.The new feature strengthens the company's commitment to delivering a transparent, convenient, and customer-first service experience.

Designed to offer greater ease and accessibility, the in-app booking system allows users to choose preferred service slots, track service status, and manage all service-related needs directly within the Ola Electric app, the company said in a statement.By bringing the entire service journey onto a unified platform, customers can eliminate the hassles of traditional service booking methods, it added.

Read Also
Bhavish Aggarwal-Run Ola Electric Mobility Reports Net Loss Of ₹418 Crore
article-image

The feature also assures customers of genuine, high-quality parts and standardised service processes."Our vision under the Hyperservice initiative is to offer world-class experiences that are rooted in trust, convenience, and transparency. With the launch of in-app service appointments across India, we have taken a significant step in strengthening that promise," a company spokesperson said.

The initiative gives customers more control, better visibility, and the assurance of genuine, brand-certified service, the spokesperson added.Recently, the company also announced the scale-up of Hyperservice into an open platform that redefines EV servicing in India.Under this initiative, for the first time, Ola's genuine spare parts, diagnostic tools, and service training modules will be made available not only to its customers but also to independent garages, mechanics, and fleet operators across the country.

FPJ Shorts
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Dispatches To Dealers Rise 19% Year-On-Year To 30,085 Units In November
Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Dispatches To Dealers Rise 19% Year-On-Year To 30,085 Units In November
India Is A Major Footwear Exporter Of The World, & There Is A Need To Expand Business To Boost Exports: President Droupadi Murmu
India Is A Major Footwear Exporter Of The World, & There Is A Need To Expand Business To Boost Exports: President Droupadi Murmu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru At Linga Bhairavi Temple: All About This Serene Venue In Tamil Nadu
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Secretly Ties The Knot With Raj Nidimoru At Linga Bhairavi Temple: All About This Serene Venue In Tamil Nadu
Secret Bomb Kitchens And Looted Arms Put Bangladesh’s Elections On Edge
Secret Bomb Kitchens And Looted Arms Put Bangladesh’s Elections On Edge

This initiative also forms a key pillar of Ola's broader India Inside strategy - building open, scalable, and domestically integrated platforms across batteries, software, and now, after-sales and service infrastructure.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Dispatches To Dealers Rise 19% Year-On-Year To 30,085 Units In November

Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Dispatches To Dealers Rise 19% Year-On-Year To 30,085 Units In November

India Is A Major Footwear Exporter Of The World, & There Is A Need To Expand Business To Boost...

India Is A Major Footwear Exporter Of The World, & There Is A Need To Expand Business To Boost...

Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma...

Wockhardt Achieves Historic US FDA Nod For New Antibiotic, Shares Soar 19% As India Marks Pharma...

Rupee Falls 34 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.79 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend Heats Up In...

Rupee Falls 34 Paise To An All-Time Low Of 89.79 Against US Dollar, Negative Trend Heats Up In...

Ola Electric Announces Nationwide Rollout Of In-App Service Appointment Feature Under Hyperservice...

Ola Electric Announces Nationwide Rollout Of In-App Service Appointment Feature Under Hyperservice...