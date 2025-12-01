 Toyota Kirloskar Motor's Turn The Key, Dispatches Roar To Life, Driving 19% Year-On-Year Growth To 30,085 Units In November
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its dispatches to dealers rose 19 per cent year-on-year to 30,085 units in November.The company sold 25,182 units in November 2024. Following a positive festive season supported by the government's progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 19 per cent.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said its dispatches to dealers rose 19 per cent year-on-year to 30,085 units in November.The company sold 25,182 units in November 2024.

article-image

"Following a positive festive season supported by the government's progressive GST reforms, we continue to witness a strong momentum, with a growth of 19 per cent," Varinder Wadhwa, its Vice President, Sales - Service - Used Car Business, said in a statement.

The recent introduction of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition and Fortuner Leader Edition has also continued to help in reinforcing this growth trajectory, receiving recognition across the country, he added.

