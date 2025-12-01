 Maruti Suzuki India Merger With Suzuki Motor Gujarat Effective From December 1
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said the scheme of amalgamation with Suzuki Motor Gujarat has become effective from today. The Appointed Date under the scheme is April 1, 2025 and as such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSI has been completed, it added.Maruti Suzuki shares were trading 0.15 per cent up at Rs 15,917.25 apiece on BSE.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said the scheme of amalgamation with Suzuki Motor Gujarat has become effective from today.Consequent to the effectiveness of the scheme, there has been an increase in the authorised share capital of the company by an amount of Rs 15,000 crore crore the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"We would like to inform that the company has filed the certified copy of the order issued by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary (SMG), into and with Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and accordingly, the scheme becomes effective from today December 1, 2025," it stated.

The Appointed Date under the scheme is April 1, 2025 and as such, the amalgamation of SMG into and with MSI has been completed, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

