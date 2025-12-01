Bajaj Auto Reports 1% Dip In Domestic Two-Wheeler Sales At 2,02,510 Units In November

File Image |

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 1 per cent year-on-year dip in domestic two-wheeler sales at 2,02,510 units in November as compared with 2,03,611 units in the year-ago period.The company reported a 8 per cent year-on-year growth in total vehicle wholesales, including exports, at 4,53,273 units in November.

The Pune-based automaker had sold 4,21,640 vehicles in November last year, according to a regulatory filing.Total domestic sales (including commercial vehicles) increased 3 per cent to 2,47,516 units in November compared to 2,40,854 units sold in the corresponding month last year.Total exports for November rose 14 per cent year-on-year to 2,05,757 vehicles from 1,80,786 units in the year-ago period, according to the filing.Total two-wheeler sales, including exports, increased 3 per cent year-on-year to 3,79,714 units in November.

