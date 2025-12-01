 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Manipur GST Bill To Give Effect To Decisions Taken At The Council's 56th Meeting
PTIUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday introduced the Manipur GST bill to give effect to decisions taken at the 56th meeting of the GST Council.The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, will replace the Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Ordinance, which was promulgated on October 7, 2025.

