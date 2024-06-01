Pain In Calf? This Easy Sujok Therapy Can Provide Quick Relief

Pic: Freepik

Dull and irritating pain in calf muscles can be caused by various factors like tiredness, standing long hours, weakness etc. There are various reasons for calf pain.

Symptoms

Persistent dull ache or throbbing in the calf muscles, muscle tightness or stiffness, swelling in the lower leg, difficulty in standing or walking.

Causes

Calf muscles pain often due to intense exercise, over use, prolonged standing, or sudden increase in physical activity

Cramps, involuntary contractions of the muscles, often due to dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, or prolonged sitting or standing

Poor blood circulation, peripheral artery disease (PAD) can cause pain due to reduced blood flow

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), a serious condition where a blood clot forms in a deep vein, usually in the leg. This requires immediate medical attention

Varicose veins can cause discomfort and aching

Inflammation also can cause pain

Conditions like sciatica can cause referred pain in the calves

Bruising or damage to the muscle or tendons

Read Also Sujok Therapy And Other Home Remedies To Ease Trapezius Muscle Pain

Home Remedies

Rest your legs and elevate them to reduce swelling

Apply ice packs to the affected area for 15-20 minutes several times a day in case of inflammation

Compression stockings or wraps to support the calf muscles and improve circulation

Gently massage the calf muscles to relieve tension and improve blood flow

Regularly stretch the calf muscles to prevent stiffness and improve flexibility

Calf stretching exercise helps to relive pain

Soak your legs in a warm water with salt to reduce muscle soreness and inflammation

Pain persists for more than a few days despite home treatment, you can take a medical help

Sujok Therapy

Massage on the highlighted area (see figure) for 10 minutes or till you feel better. After that apply dried peas or moong seeds on the highlighted area. Keep it for three to four hours or till you feel better.

Seek doctor advice if pain persists or worsens.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)