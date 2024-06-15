Laryngitis: Symptoms, Cause, And Self-Healing Treatment

Pic: freepik

Laryngitis is the inflammation of the larynx (voice box), often leading to hoarseness or loss of voice. This can happen with various reasons, though its not a serious problem. At times, it can also be cured with home remedies.

Symptoms

Hoarseness in voice, cracked and weak voice.

Complete inability to speak, loss of voice or low voice.

Pain or irritation or soreness in the throat.

Feeling of dryness.

Dry cough.

Tickling feeling in the throat.

Difficulty swallowing discomfort or pain while swallowing.

Mild to moderate fever may accompany the inflammation.

Causes

Viral Infections is most common cause, often following a cold or upper respiratory infection.

Bacterial Infections can occur.

Overuse of the voice through shouting, singing, or prolonged talking.

Exposure to smoke, pollution, chemicals, or allergens.

Gastroesophageal reflux can cause irritation and inflammation.

Chronic laryngitis can be caused by prolonged exposure to irritants or recurrent infections.

Alcohol and Smoking both can irritate the vocal cords and lead to inflammation.

Home remedies

Avoid speaking or whispering to let the vocal cords heal.

Drink plenty of fluids, such as water and herbal teas, to keep the throat moist.

Warm saltwater gargle can reduce inflammation and discomfort.

Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water or take a hot shower to reduce throat dryness.

Stay away from smoke, alcohol, and other irritants.

Herbal teas with ginger can give relief.

While sleeping, keep your head elevated to prevent reflux from irritating the throat.

Recurrent or persistent laryngitis may need medical evaluation.



Sujok Therapy

Apply dry peas seeds or ginger slice on highlighted area for three to four hours or till you feel better. Hold them in place with a surgical tape. Mini moxa also helps in this.

Laryngitis often resolves on its own with proper care and rest. However, if you have concerns or the symptoms worsen, you can consult a healthcare professional.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)