Suffering from bleeding gums? How Colour Therapy can help solve the problem

While bleeding gums on the surface are classified as a dental problem, under the surface, it could be an indication of a serious underlying problem. Studies show that people with gum disease are more likely to have heart disease than those with healthy gums. While there is no study that connects the former as the cause of the later, it makes sense to take care of your mouth like you do the rest of your body.

Here are some other reasons why gum infection or bleeding may occur. A chronically dry mouth raises risk of cavities and gum disease, you may want to check your medicine cabinet. Antihistamines, decongestants, painkillers, and antidepressants are among the drugs that can cause dry mouth. In addition to heightening the risk of lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke, and, smoking is linked to gum disease. Smoking can lower your body’s immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off plaque bacteria. This can lead to gum disease.

Factors like brushing too vigorously, injury, pregnancy, and inflammation can contribute to bleeding gums. Gum inflammation can cause redness, swelling, and tenderness, and it can be a sign of periodontal disease such as gingivitis or periodontitis. Such disease can occur from inadequate plaque removal. Gums become inflamed and bleed when there’s a buildup of plaque along the gum line. Plaque is a sticky film containing bacteria that covers your teeth and gums. And if you don’t brush or floss enough, the bacteria can spread and cause tooth decay or gum disease. According to the researchers, emotional stress has a negative impact on the immune system. This may result in weakening of the body’s defenses to the point where it can’t fight a gum infection.

Once you know the cause of your bleeding gums, you can identify possible ways to stop the bleeding. Here are some holistic remedies:

Eating foods rich in vitamin C can strengthen your immune system and help fight off the gum infections that cause bleeding gums. Conversely, not getting enough vitamin C in your diet may worsen bleeding if you have gum disease. In fact, a vitamin C deficiency can also lead to gum bleeding even if you practice good oral habits. Oranges, sweet potatoes, pickled vegetables and carrots are considered to be rich in vitamin C. In addition, a vitamin K supplement may also prevent bleeding of gums. Vitamin K is an important nutrient because it helps your blood clot. Natural sources of Vitamin K include spinach, collard greens, kale, mustard greens.

Bleeding gums aren’t always caused by gum disease. Your gums may also bleed from trauma or an injury to the gum tissue. A cold compress applied to the gum line can reduce swelling and restrict blood flow to stop bleeding. Apply an ice pack or a cold cloth to your gums several times a day, 20 minutes on and 20 minutes off.

Another remedy to reduce gum related issues is by reducing intake of carbohydrates and sugary foods. This food group encourages plaque and the growth of bacteria. The more plaque accumulated on your gums, the more likely you are to have bleeding gums. Although brushing and flossing regularly can reduce this buildup, cutting back on carbs helps prevent plaque formation.

Drinking green tea on a daily basis may also reverse periodontal disease and stop bleeding gums. Green tea contains Catechins, a natural antioxidant that can lower the body’s inflammatory response to bacteria in the mouth.

Because bacteria and inflammation in the mouth causes gum disease, regularly rinsing your mouth with a mixture of warm salt water may also reduce bacteria and stop gum bleeding. Add half a teaspoon of salt to a glass of warm water and rinse your mouth for a few seconds three to four times a day. If bleeding is from an injury or trauma, rinsing with a salt water mixture also keeps your mouth clean and removes bacteria that could cause a wound infection.

How colours work

According to Ayurveda, problems in our gums and nails give an early sign of some problem with body organs and endocrine glands. Therefore treating nails can relieve gum bleeding problems. See a dentist if gum bleeding doesn’t improve within 7 to 10 days. You may need a deep dental cleaning to remove plaque and tartar and promote gum healing. Apply colour dots as shown in the image on the big toe of both feet or thumbs of both hands. Black: front and rear center of the nail. Orange: Upper outer nail edge. Green: Lower outer nail edge. Yellow: Center of inner edge of nail.