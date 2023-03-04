Colour Therapy for managing hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism

Air pollution is recognized as the largest environmental health risk worldwide. A large proportion of the world population lives in places where the air quality standards for the protection of human health are exceeded. Air pollution exposure has been linked to a wide range of adverse health outcomes including cardiovascular disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, type 2 diabetes, impaired cognitive function and adverse pregnancy outcomes. Recent reports have suggested that air pollution may impact thyroid function, although the evidence is still scarce and inconclusive. This association may however be of potential global health importance, since air pollution exposure is widespread, and thyroid hormones play essential roles in growth and development, and affect virtually every organ system, including the heart, the nervous system, the bones, the gastrointestinal system and metabolism.

The thyroid gland regulates many body functions by constantly releasing a steady amount of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream. When a person is said to develop a thyroid condition, it means that the person is experiencing an hormonal imbalance - either higher or lower than normal. Both of these imbalances can lead to a great number of symptoms.

An overactive thyroid, also known as hyperthyroidism, occurs if the thyroid gland makes too many hormones. Hypothyroidism happens when the thyroid gland doesn't make enough thyroid hormone. This condition is called underactive thyroid.

Hyperthyroidism sometimes looks like other health problems. That can make it hard to diagnose. It can cause many symptoms, including:

Either fast or irregular heartbeat - palpitation.

Increased hunger.

Losing weight without trying.

Nervousness, anxiety, excessive sweating, sleeplessness, and irritability.

Changes in bowel patterns, especially more-frequent bowel movements.

Changes in menstrual cycles in women accompanied with Increased sensitivity to heat.

Enlarged thyroid gland, sometimes called a goiter, which may appear as a swelling at the base of the neck.

Just like hyperthyroidism, at first, you may barely notice the symptoms of hypothyroidism, such as fatigue and weight gain. Or you may think they are just part of getting older. But as your metabolism continues to slow, you may develop more-obvious problems. With hypothyroidism, moodiness may accompany:

Depression

Unusual tiredness, weakness and muscle loss

Changes in menstrual cycles in women. Increased sensitivity to cold.

More sensitivity to cold

Constipation

Dry skin

Weight gain

Hoarse voice

Slowing heart rate

Blood tests are used to diagnose hypothyroidism. Treatment for thyroid disease often includes either medicine that lowers the amount of thyroid hormone that the body makes or medicine that replaces missing thyroid hormone. Treatment often improves symptoms caused by thyroid disease, including those that affect mood.

If you're taking thyroid hormone medicine follow your health care provider's advice on how often you need medical appointments. At first, you may need regular appointments to make sure you're receiving the right dose of medicine. Over time, you may need check ups so that your healthcare provider can monitor your condition and medicine.

In my previous articles in Free Press Journal, I have given suggestions on treating such issues by Seed therapy, Magnet therapy. Those who may find it discomforting to tape magnets or seeds throughout the day or night may try a solution provided by Colour therapy.

Colour Therapy uses colour to balance the chakras of the body by using the seven colours of the light spectrum and aims to balance and enhance our body's energy centers/chakras which can help to stimulate our body's own healing process. Each of the seven main colours of the spectrum, resonates with one of the main seven chakras. Each of the spectrum colours is simply light of varying wavelengths, thus each colour has its own particular energy.

For thyroid treatment, as illustrated, apply Yellow, Orange, Light blue and Black colours around the nail of the left thumb. And on the palm (front) side of the left hand, apply Pink, Red and Orange colours on the left thumb as illustrated to balance the energies.

(Note: During the treatment if there is heaviness or any kind of bodily discomfort, wash off colours immediately)

