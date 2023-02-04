Diabetes management made easy with Colour Therapy

When we eat food, the body breaks food down into glucose, which it releases into the bloodstream. Glucose is a source of energy that the body either takes into cells or stores for later use. Insulin is a hormone that guides glucose for use in cells or storage in the muscle or liver tissues. The pancreas normally releases enough insulin depending on how much glucose is in the bloodstream.

With changing diet patterns, the body is loaded with more than required amounts of complex sugar molecules that are hard to break down. As a result, insulin is unable to properly regulate glucose in people, and unless a person works those sugars off, the chances of getting diabetic go higher. Untreated high blood sugar from diabetes can damage your nerves, eyes, kidneys, and other organs. But educating yourself about diabetes and taking steps to prevent or manage it can help you protect your health.

The reason insulin is unable to regulate glucose properly depends on the type of diabetes. The most common types are:

Prediabetes, or borderline diabetes, occurs before type 2 diabetes develops. By this stage, blood sugar, blood pressure, and insulin resistance may start reaching harmful levels.

Type 1 diabetes: In this case the body cannot produce enough insulin because the immune system mistakenly attacks insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.

Type 2 diabetes: In this case the body fails to use insulin effectively enough to regulate blood sugar levels. For example, some tissues become insulin resistant and require more insulin. Type 2 diabetes stems from a combination of genetics and lifestyle factors. This condition runs in families. Family members share genes that make them more likely to get type 2 diabetes and to be overweight.

Diet and exercise can help some people manage type 2 diabetes. If lifestyle changes aren’t enough to lower your blood sugar, you’ll need to take medication. Healthy eating is a central part of managing diabetes. In some cases, changing your diet may be enough to manage the disease. There are lots of chemical agents available to control and to treat diabetic patients, but total recovery from diabetes has not been reported up to this date. More so, medications behave differently in different people. Unlike medication, alternative therapies such as dietary supplements, acupuncture, colour therapy, hydrotherapy, and yoga therapies are less likely to have the side effects of conventional approaches for diabetes.

Colour therapy

Colours are not present in nature just to please. There is a complex and in-depth relationship we have with colour. This psychodynamic relationship profoundly influences our thoughts, actions and ultimately our health and well-being. This relationship has evolved from our earliest ancestors, and ever since colour has defined our perception of ourselves, others and the world around us through the course of our individual and collective evolution. Let us explore what it means to experience positive health and well-being through colour.

How colours work

For those suffering with type 2 diabetes and need intake of insulin: Take eight pieces of yellow coloured ribbon, wrap each piece around the middle joint and lowest joint of middle finger and ring finger of the left hand and right hand. Keep these wrapped ribbon pieces attached to fingers with pieces of adhesive tape. Repeat the treatment everyday till the diabetes vanishes.

In case of treatment for Type 2 diabetes where no insulin is being administered, wrap the yellow ribbons around the lowest joint on the middle and ring fingers of both the hands.

