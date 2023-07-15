Shin splints and how to manage them with Sujok Therapy

Shin splints, also known as medial tibial stress syndrome, refer to pain and inflammation along the shinbone (tibia) caused by overuse or repetitive stress on the lower leg. It is a common condition among athletes and individuals who engage in activities that involve running, jumping, or high-impact movements. Understanding the causes, symptoms, and home remedies for shin splints can aid in their management and recovery.

Causes

Overuse or repetitive stress: Engaging in activities that repeatedly stress the muscles, tendons, and bones in the lower leg, such as running on hard surfaces or sudden increases in training intensity, can lead to shin splints.

Improper footwear: Wearing worn-out or inadequate footwear that lacks proper support or cushioning can contribute to shin splints.

Biomechanical issues: Certain foot conditions, such as flat feet or overpronation, or imbalances in muscle strength can increase the risk of developing shin splints.

Training errors: Insufficient warm-up, inadequate rest periods, or failure to gradually increase training intensity or duration can put excessive strain on the lower leg.

Symptoms

Pain along the inner or outer side of the shinbone, usually occurring during or after physical activity

Tenderness or soreness in the affected area

Mild swelling or redness

Pain when touching or applying pressure to the shin

Pain that subsides with rest but returns upon resuming activity

Home remedies

Rest and avoid activities that worsen the pain

Apply ice packs or cold compresses to the affected area for 15-20 minutes, several times a day, to reduce inflammation and pain

Wearing proper footwear with good arch support and cushioning to absorb shock and reduce strain on the shins

Gradually easing back into physical activity after a period of rest, ensuring proper warm-up and stretching before exercising

Strengthening exercises for the lower leg muscles, such as calf raises or toe curls, to improve muscle strength and support the shinbones

Sujok Therapy

You can use an acupressure probe to passage the highlighted point (see pic). You can also apply dried pea seeds to the area using tape. Sticker moxas (on highlighted are in pic) can also be used to manage the pain and discomfort caused by shin splints.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)

