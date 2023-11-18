RSSDI 51st Conference In Mumbai: Roche Analysis Demonstrates mySugr App's Diabetes Management Advantages

RSSDI 51st Conference: Roche Analysis Demonstrates mySugr App's Diabetes Management Advantages |

Mumbai: The Roche analysis at the 51st Annual Conference of the Research Society for Study of Diabetes (RSSDI) in Mumbai conference showcased the significant impact of integrating regular self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) with the mySugr app on the engagement and glycemic management of individuals with Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM). This groundbreaking real-world data analysis, conducted for the first time in India, underscores the potential benefits of technology in diabetes care.

The comprehensive analysis, involving nearly 40,000 active users with Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM), centred on estimated HbA1c (eHbA1c) and Points In Range (PIR). It offers valuable insights into the advantages of leveraging technology to improve diabetes management. The primary goal was to describe the usage patterns of the mySugr mobile application among individuals with T2DM and evaluate its impact on glycemic management through eHbA1c and PIR measurements.

The analysis revealed that integrating the mySugr app significantly increased patient engagement. Users reported a higher frequency of blood glucose monitoring, improved medication adherence, and an overall increased awareness of their diabetes care. This emphasizes the positive impact of technology on user involvement and self-management in diabetes care.

Insights On mySugr App

Between January 2022 and July 2023, 76.1 per cent of individuals with T2DM using the mySugr app connected it to Bluetooth-enabled glucose meters, such as Accu-Chek Guide and Accu-Chek Instant. Connected users, recording an average of 90.8 blood glucose values, demonstrated higher engagement compared to non-connected users (48.75). The analysis of 226 rigorously tracked connected users showed a noteworthy improvement in eHbA1c levels (7.24% to 6.94%) over six months. Additionally, the percentage of blood glucose readings within the target range (PIR) increased from 69.8% to 75.3%, while those outside the range (Point Above Range or PAR) decreased from 28.6% to 23.2%. This indicates improved everyday diabetes control and a significant positive impact on the diabetes management journey with the mySugr app.

Dr. Caterina Pesenti, Medical and Scientific Affairs Lead, IMEA at Roche Diabetes Care, emphasized that the results of the real-world data analysis undeniably demonstrate the positive impact of integrating the mySugr app with self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) using systems like Accu-Chek Guide or Accu-Chek Instant in managing Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus. This technology not only enhances engagement but also improves glycemic management, contributing to an enhanced quality of life for individuals with Type 2 diabetes.

The use of mHealth systems, like the mySugr app combined with self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG), contributes to increased patient participation and improved glycemic control. The analysis demonstrated that connected users of the mySugr app exhibited a high level of engagement, resulting in a significant 0.3% drop in eHbA1c with a p-value of 0.01, indicating statistical significance. Recognizing the connection between balanced glycemic control and the development of comorbidities, the mySugr app and regular blood glucose monitoring play a crucial role in helping patients achieve better glycemic control, reduce complications, and enhance their overall quality of life.

Absolutely, the Roche analysis at the RSSDI conference highlights the substantial impact of integrating the mySugr app with self-monitoring of blood glucose (SMBG) for individuals with Type 2 Diabetes. The results indicate improved patient engagement, enhanced glycemic management, and positive effects on everyday diabetes control. The utilization of technology, particularly connecting the mySugr app to Bluetooth-enabled glucose meters, contributed to better adherence, increased awareness, and noteworthy improvements in HbA1c levels and Points In Range (PIR). This underscores the potential of mHealth systems for effective diabetes management, ultimately improving the quality of life for those with Type 2 Diabetes.

