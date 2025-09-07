Why Is September 7 Lunar Eclipse Is Being Called 'The Darkest Day' Of 2025? Busting Food & Health Myths

A rare total lunar eclipse is set to grace the night skies on September 7–8, 2025, and it promises to be one of the most spectacular astronomical events of the decade. This celestial occurrence will be visible from all parts of India, giving skywatchers a chance to witness the Moon turning a mesmerizing deep red shade, popularly known as the Blood Moon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The celestial show: What to expect

During this event, the Earth will align directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. The most breathtaking part of the eclipse, called the totality phase, will last for nearly 82 minutes, making it one of the longest in recent times.

Astronomers point out that this eclipse will be visible to almost 85% of the global population, weather permitting. Unlike a solar eclipse, which requires protective glasses, a lunar eclipse can be safely viewed with the naked eye, binoculars, or a telescope.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Why September 7 is being called the darkest day of 2025

Interestingly, this total lunar eclipse coincides with the beginning of Pitru Paksha, a 16-day period in the Hindu calendar dedicated to honoring ancestors. Because both events fall on the same date, September 7 is being regarded as the “darkest day of 2025”. Many traditional beliefs label this day as inauspicious.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Myth or Fact?

Exercising during the eclipse

Some suggest that engaging in physical activity during an eclipse might result in injury or mishaps. However, there is no scientific evidence to support this. As long as you exercise with usual caution, the eclipse poses no additional risks.

Fasting rituals

Many people observe fasts during eclipses as part of religious or cultural customs. While fasting can be followed for spiritual comfort or tradition, there is no scientific basis that it offers protection or wards off harm caused by eclipses.

Mental health effects

Folklore often links eclipses to anxiety, depression, or mood swings. Experts clarify that lunar eclipses have no direct effect on mental health. Any changes in mood are more likely psychological or cultural responses to the event rather than physical influences.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Eating or cooking food

A widespread belief is that food prepared or consumed during a lunar eclipse becomes unsafe or may cause stomach problems. In reality, modern science confirms that lunar eclipses have no impact on food safety or digestion. Cooking and eating during this time is completely safe.

Science vs. superstition

Eclipses have always fascinated humans, but they are often surrounded by superstitions and myths. From fears around food contamination to assumptions about negative health impacts, most of these beliefs do not hold up against scientific research. What is certain, however, is that this September 7–8 lunar eclipse will be a memorable astronomical spectacle, one that unites people across the globe in wonder.