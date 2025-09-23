Rising PCOS Cases Among Young Women: Experts Stress Early Diagnosis And Lifestyle Management

Rising PCOS Cases Among Young Women | Pexels Image

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), one of the most common hormonal disorders, is becoming a growing health challenge among young women. Doctors report a steep rise in cases between the ages of 15 and 30, with nearly half of women in this group silently struggling with symptoms. Experts link the increase to lifestyle changes, stress, obesity, and hormonal imbalances, stressing that early diagnosis is key to preventing long-term complications.

Understanding PCOS and Its Symptoms

PCOS occurs when ovaries produce higher levels of male hormones (androgens), sometimes leading to small cysts on the ovaries. The condition can cause irregular or missed periods, excessive facial or body hair, acne, oily skin, weight gain especially around the abdomen and difficulties with fertility. If untreated, PCOS may also lead to diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, infertility, and mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression, and body image issues.

Doctors Highlight Early Intervention

“Women in the 15–30 years age group are at the highest risk as this is the reproductive phase when hormonal activity peaks. Nearly 60% of women may be struggling with PCOS. Every month, six out of 10 women consult us with irregular cycles, acne, facial hair, or weight-related issues. With timely lifestyle changes, dietary management, and medication when required, PCOS can be effectively managed,” said Dr. Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar.

Advances in Fertility Treatment

She added that while the condition is a leading cause of infertility, advances in assisted reproductive technologies such as IVF and ICSI have offered hope to many women. “Timely attention not only improves fertility outcomes but also reduces long-term complications, giving young women a better quality of life,” Dr. Siddhartha noted.

Expert Advice on Management

Dr. Anagha Chhatrapati, Senior Consultant Gynaecologist, Gleneagles Hospital, echoed the concern: “Almost 50% of women aged 15-30 silently battle PCOS. Every month, five out of 10 women present with irregular periods, weight gain, excess hair growth, skin darkening, and hair loss. Yet, many remain unaware and do not seek timely treatment. PCOS management requires a combination of a healthy diet, exercise, weight control, and medication to restore cycles, improve fertility, and prevent long-term risks including diabetes, heart disease, and even endometrial cancer.”

Call for Awareness and Timely Care

Doctors are urging women not to ignore early signs and to seek medical consultation without delay. With lifestyle modifications, medical care, and increased awareness, experts believe PCOS can be managed effectively, ensuring better reproductive and long-term health outcomes.