 Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest 3 Persons For Killing 70-Year-Old Businessman
Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest 3 Persons For Killing 70-Year-Old Businessman

Charkop police arrested three for killing 70-year-old businessman Mohammad Yunus Saiyyad in Kandivali. His younger son, Hamid, and business partner allegedly hired two killers over investment disputes in a glass factory. The accused reportedly paid Rs 6.5 lakh to carry out the attack; the body was found with stab wounds at the factory premises.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:49 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest 3 Persons For Killing 70-Year-Old Businessman | File Pic

Mumbai: The Charkop police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a businessman from Kandivali, Mohammad Yunus Saiyyad, 70, on Sunday.

One of the accused is the deceased’s younger son, Hamid Ayu Saiyyad, 41, who allegedly plotted the murder over investment-related disputes. According to sources, the deceased did not want to give his property to his younger son, who allegedly plotted the murder. The son and his business partner, Shanu Chaudhary, 40, allegedly hired two killers to carry out the attack.

