Mumbai Crime News: Charkop Police Arrest 3 Persons For Killing 70-Year-Old Businessman | File Pic

Mumbai: The Charkop police on Monday arrested three persons for allegedly killing a businessman from Kandivali, Mohammad Yunus Saiyyad, 70, on Sunday.

One of the accused is the deceased’s younger son, Hamid Ayu Saiyyad, 41, who allegedly plotted the murder over investment-related disputes. According to sources, the deceased did not want to give his property to his younger son, who allegedly plotted the murder. The son and his business partner, Shanu Chaudhary, 40, allegedly hired two killers to carry out the attack.

One of the killers was identified as Mohammad Islam, 27; he was held from Navi Mumbai. The police said Hamid and Shanu allegedly paid Rs6.5 lakh to Islam and his aide. The police said Hamid and Shanu had invested money in a glass factory with the deceased. When disputes arose over profits, they demanded their investments back.

The deceased reportedly refused – Chaudhary alone had invested nearly Rs1 crore. The deceased operated a glass staffing firm ‘Sanvarman Durga Dutt’ at Kandivali Industrial Estate. The factory had been shut for the past month, and the deceased had been negotiating to rent it out. On Sunday, Saiyyad arrived at the premises as usual, but his body was discovered around noon with stab wounds.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/