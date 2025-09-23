U.S. President Donald Trump has once again stirred debate, this time by suggesting that a household pain reliever could be tied to autism. Speaking from the Oval Office alongside Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would be advising doctors about the “significant risks” of using Tylenol during pregnancy. He warned expectant mothers to avoid the medication unless it was “absolutely necessary,” for example, in cases of fever that cannot be managed otherwise.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What is Tylenol?

Tylenol is the brand name for acetaminophen, also known globally as paracetamol. It is one of the most commonly used over-the-counter drugs for pain relief and fever reduction. In pregnancy, acetaminophen is often recommended over alternatives like ibuprofen, which carry higher risks during certain trimesters. Millions of pregnant women across the world have safely used it for decades, usually for short-term issues such as headaches, body aches, or high fever. Notably, untreated fever itself can endanger fetal development, making acetaminophen the go-to choice for doctors.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Understanding Autism

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex neurodevelopmental condition that shapes how people interact, communicate, and process the world around them. It’s described as a “spectrum” because its symptoms and impacts vary widely, from social and communication challenges to repetitive behaviors. Some individuals may need substantial support, while others live independently and excel in specialised fields.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

What Do Studies Show?

The link between acetaminophen and autism has been debated for years. Several observational studies hinted at a possible association, but researchers repeatedly caution that association does not equal causation.

A 2019 Meta-Analysis (JAMA Psychiatry) found a slight increase in autism risk among children exposed to acetaminophen in the womb. However, the authors noted that confounding factors, like the underlying condition that prompted the mother to take the drug (such as fever or infection), might explain the link.

Swedish Study (2024) says one of the largest investigations to date, tracking 2.5 million children, compared siblings whose mothers did and did not use acetaminophen during pregnancy. The study reported no elevated risk for autism, ADHD, or intellectual disability, making it one of the strongest counterarguments against a direct causal link.

Overall, while some data suggest a modest connection, the most rigorous research, particularly sibling-comparison studies, fails to confirm that acetaminophen directly causes autism.

What doctors say

Medical experts caution against alarmist interpretations. Acetaminophen remains the safest pain and fever medication for pregnant women when used occasionally and in appropriate doses. Doctors stress that untreated maternal fever may be more harmful to the baby than the medicine itself. Professional health bodies like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) continue to list acetaminophen as generally safe for use during pregnancy.