Mumbai: Over 7500 People Run For Holistic Well-Being In Powai; Niranjan Hiranandani Actively Covers 4 Km

Mumbai witnessed over 7,500 people running on the streets of Powai to embrace a holistic approach to health. The flagship event organised by Brookfield Properties in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers, on Sunday, saw the participation of men and women from various walks of life including seasoned runners and IIT alumni among others enthusiasts actively involving themselves in the Powai Run 2024.

It commenced with people gathering at Downtown Powai marking the third edition of the flagship event. Trained runners conquered 10 km, while a general run distance of four kilometres was covered by the spirited pace of the CEO/CXO Wellness Run, involving several top officials from corporations companies and businesses participating in the run. In addition, alumni from IIT Bombay raised the spirit of the run aimed at fostering well-being and inspiring communities.

Niranjan Hiranandani participates

Businessman Niranjan Hiranandani was also seen running the Powai Run 2024 with others for four kilometres. The 73-year-old shared a video on his YouTube channel promoting that an age is just a number while "fitness is a lifestyle." WATCH VIDEO:

Speaking to the media, Neha Gupta, President of the Rotary Club of Mumbai Lakers threw light on the journey of Powai Run and mentioned it extends support to social causes such as supporting surgeries for children born with a hole in their heart, donating hearing aids and wheelchairs, educating girls, and promoting female education.

"Our commitment to the Powai community is reflected in our ongoing partnership with the Powai Run. In line with our ethos to contribute to society, the net proceeds from the run will be directed towards charitable and social causes," Alok Aggarwal, Managing Director and CEO at Brookfield Properties India said in a statement.

Reportedly, the two organisers look forward to continuing this event every year holding faith in the power of community-driven initiatives in empowering individuals and enriching lives.